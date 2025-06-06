Matthew Tkachuk Opens Up on Florida Star Rumored to Leave Panthers After Stanley Cup

Imagine a situation where Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is about to start, and all your hands and legs are sweating with nervous energy. But then you look at your team’s lineup and see a guy named Sam Bennett — suddenly, all your anxiety starts fading away. To prove the reality of Game 1, Bennett showcased exactly who he is by scoring two crucial goals that helped set the tone for the series. But with six more games left to play, the Panthers’ other star, Matthew Tkachuk, sent a strong message of confidence and support to Sam Bennett, rallying the team around their key players.

Tkachuk was at the press conference on June 5, where he was asked, “Matthew, what’s standing out the most to you about the playoff run Sam Bennett’s putting together?” He replied, “Yeah, he’s got a nose for the net. He’s on the net a lot. Good things happen when you go to the net. He’s confident. He’s hard to play against on both sides of the puck. And yeah, he wants the puck and demands the puck. So, he’s been playing really well. And I’m going to need another really good performance from him tomorrow.” As he said, Bennett’s performance both on the road and at home has been outstanding this season. Tomorrow, the Panthers will play their second game of the series and aim to continue their winning streak by taking as many games in a row as possible.

Dec 14, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

It has almost become a norm — if the Panthers make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, then Sam Bennett is always right there in the thick of it. Over the past three years, Bennett has played a crucial role in helping the Panthers reach the top. His intensity, grit, and clutch performances have made him a key figure during their deep playoff runs.

But now, there’s one problem, and it starts with the rumor mills churning out reports suggesting that the Panthers’ forward might not return for 2026. His uncertain future in the regular season casts a shadow over what has otherwise been a remarkable postseason run.

Bennett’s contract officially expires with the Panthers, and by July 1, he will become an unrestricted free agent. According to multiple reports and league insiders, he could be one of the most coveted players available in this year’s free agency class. His combination of playoff experience, scoring ability, leadership qualities, and physical two-way play makes him a highly attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their top-six forward group. With several contenders expected to show interest, Bennett’s next move could become one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

Sam Bennett’s rumored departure amid the Stanley Cup final series

During the uncertain days of the 2021 Covid pandemic, the Florida Panthers traded for Sam Bennett in exchange for Emil Heineman and a second-round draft pick. Since landing in Florida, he has delivered three strong seasons, scoring 20 goals in each and becoming a key part of the team’s offense. But now, as his four-year, $17,700,000 contract is coming to an end, there are growing rumors swirling throughout the Florida hockey scene that he could be leaving the Panthers organization.

Apr 26, 2025. Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett celebrates after making an assisted goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period. Game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.

When Sam was asked about a possible departure or the signing of a new contract with the team, Bennett responded, “Everything else is going to be in the background for the next couple of weeks.” He was clearly focused on the Stanley Cup Finals and emphasized that every single guy in the organization is now completely obsessed with “fighting for the Cup.” His words reflected the team’s mindset — putting all distractions aside in pursuit of hockey’s ultimate prize.

But according to The Athletic, Bennett agreed that Florida “is a good fit” and called Panthers coach Paul Maurice “the best coach I’ve ever had.” On a closing note, the 28-year-old center also added, “My only goal right now is winning the Stanley Cup,” Bennett said. “If I can put the puck in the net to help our team win, that’s all that matters to me.” Clearly, the star is leaving no room for hints about a potential departure or future with the same team. However, one thing is certain: if there are no talks about a contract extension soon, Sam Bennett’s performance in the next six games could very well be his last with the Panthers. Let’s see what happens.