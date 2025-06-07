Matthew Tkachuk Reveals Florida Locker Room’s Shocking Scenes During OT Tension in Edmonton

We can’t help but agree with NHLonTNT’s X post: “WHAT A GAME. WHAT A SERIES 🔥.” Another game that had to be decided in overtime—that’s how close it is in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals (SCF). And unlike the first game, this time, it’s the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk who walk away with the win, tying the series 1-1.

They could have done it in regulation time only, but the Corey Perry goal with 17 seconds remaining was a huge save for the Oilers. Were the Panthers hit mentally by the late pullback? Well, you be the judge. The Panthers’ alternate captain, Matthew Tkachuk, shared how they reacted to it. Here’s the scoop.

Start of overtime means the first goal wins. And with players like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the ice, it was not exactly favorable territory for the Panthers. But guess what? The defending Stanley Cup champions were ready as hell, as per Jameson Olive’s tweet after the game. The Senior Digital Content Manager for the Florida Panthers dropped this update on June 7: “Tkachuk said the mood in the locker room prior to the first OT was the exact opposite of what you’d expect. Guys were “hooting and hollering” and predicting who’d score the game-winning goal”.

The most dramatic reveal from Matthew Tkachuk was still to come: “A lot of guys had Marchy.” Well, did they have a little locker room wager? Some guys would have left a few bucks richer. Brad Marchand did come up with the goods in the 2nd OT, cleverly putting the puck through the goaltender Stuart Skinner’s legs. No wonder he is considered an NHL elite. But this story is not just about him. It’s how strong the Panthers are mentally.

Unfazed by the regulation time setback, they were rather ready to roll again and go at the Oilers full throttle in the OT. The Cats have made it so hard for the Western Conference Champions. The Oilers have gotten 8 goals, but they have had to work for them. The first 2 games of the 2025 SCF have shown one thing. If the Oilers have the offensive magic, the Panthers have the structure to deal with it.

When the Panthers play, you totally get the vibe that they are ready for anything. And they have done their homework. The rest is being bold, executing the game plan, ensuring they don’t concede cheap mistakes, and finishing it off by exploiting the opponent’s lapses. Now that’s a winning formula. Along with learning to shake off a setback as soon as possible.

That comes from the culture and mentality that’s been developed in the locker room. In fact, the Panthers coach also mentioned the positivity they always have.

Panthers coach seconds Matthew Tkachuk about the Panthers’ locker room strength

Paul Maurice was asked by the reporters about Matthew Tkachuk’s claims, and this is what the Panthers coach had to say: “Hearing that kind of positive idea. Nobody’s crushed about it. Nobody’s trying to kill who missed the puck on the last goal. They’re not looking to blame anybody.” Take notes, guys. This is a model locker room. This is how a true team works. No wonder people have been applauding their locker room culture for a while, from former Stanley Cup winners to TNT analysts.

In fact, when the Panthers lost the previous game on June 4, they weren’t at each other’s throats. They could have lost their cool and started pointing the fingers at forward Tomas Nosek. The 32-year-old miscued a shot, which was followed by an Oilers power play from which Leon Draisaitl scored. For Paul Maurice, it was about remembering when Nosek had been there for the team. “Just reminded him after the game of being down 0-2 to Toronto, and that line came in and changed everything for us,” the Panthers coach said after game 1.

And even Brad Marchand was like, “That stuff happens in the game of hockey.” The mentality has to be the biggest asset of this Florida Panthers team. Game 1 lost, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on song, but it didn’t matter for Matthew Tkachuk. “Back to the drawing board; just try to play better than them tomorrow,” is what the alternate captain said before game 2.

And they went out and got the job done, that too on road ice. Maybe that’s why Paul Maurice calls this locker room one of the best he’s ever had.