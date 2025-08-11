Matthew Tkachuk Slams Canada Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics Confusion

The U.S. – Canada hockey rivalry is about much more than just the puck. It is a century-long rivalry that goes way back to the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, where Canada emerged victorious. Ever since then, Canada has conquered Olympic hockey among men, winning 9 gold medals to the 2 won by Team USA. However, things are changing, as evidenced by Team USA’s round robin win against Canada at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthew Tkachuk, the latest Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers, is prepping to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy. But the big question is: can Team USA finally dethrone Canada? Let’s hear what Tkachuk himself has to say.

When ESPN asked Tkachuk if winning gold in 2026 would be sweet revenge after their 4 Nations Face-Off final loss, his answer was honest and clear: “I don’t even know if you look at it as revenge, but it’s been a long time coming since USA Hockey’s been at the top of the mountain. Canada’s owned the Olympics or World Cups or even the world championships, although we got that back a little bit this year. They’ve been the leader in all of that and the team that we’ve all been trying to knock off.” So what was the 4 Nations Face-Off all about?

So, at the 4 Nations Face-Off, played February 12 to 20, 2025, pitting the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Sweden. Team USA got off to a flying start and beat Finland 6 to 1. Nevertheless, Canada emerged victorious 3-2 in overtime in the final at TD Garden in Boston on February 20. Despite the loss, Team USA and Tkachuk have more than seeking revenge on their minds. Because what matters to him is the progress American hockey has made and the future.

The 2026 Olympics are not only about medals for Tkachuk and his teammates. As he puts it, “I don’t think it’d be as much as revenge than showing how far along USA Hockey has come. We’ve had some incredible players and national teams that we’ve looked up to our whole lives but that haven’t gotten the job done. So not only would winning [gold] accomplish dreams for us, but hopefully it would bring a lot of satisfaction for those guys that paved the way for us.”

Time is running out for Milano-Cortina, and the hockey world is following Team USA. Nevertheless, there are questions whether Matthew Tkachuk will be able to put his skates on once more and show a leadership example.

Matthew Tkachuk’s injury casts doubts on Team USA’s Olympic dreams

Well, currently, USA Hockey has officially unveiled the initial six members of the men’s team to the 2026 Winter Olympics. At the forefront are usual suspects Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, and siblings Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. These players will be the backbone of Team USA in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, going after the gold. Matthew Tkachuk is, however, working on recovering from a difficult injury.

Tkachuk is right now struggling with a torn adductor muscle as well as a sports hernia from the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year. So, he is yet to make up his mind on the surgery, but in case he opts to do it, he might miss a few months and might not be fit in time to participate in the Olympics.

Still, he showed real grit coming back for the playoffs, putting up 23 points in 23 games and helping the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup. Off the ice, Matthew Tkachuk’s been busy too: celebrating the win and even appearing on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 26. With the new NHL season starting in October, everyone’s watching his recovery closely. If he gets back in shape, it could make all the difference for Team USA’s chances in 2026.