Matthew Tkachuk Snubs Calgary For Panthers Locker Room as Florida Reaches New Stanley Cup Heights

“It’s disgusting,” stated Matthew Tkachuk back in 2019 when asked about the locker room culture of his previous team, the Calgary Flames. He felt the “need to change this around,” as he discerned that Calgary’s run was “getting old.” Though he didn’t feel content with the overall dynamics of the Flames, it seems like he found his redemption in the Florida Panthers’ locker room. How?

It was a typical Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Florida Panthers, who were celebrating a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The defending champions once again made their way to the Stanley Cup finals and are all set to assert their dominance. The captain, Aleksander Barkov, was elated as this is the third year in a row when the Panthers made it to the finals, and for him it’s “an incredible achievement so far.” On the other hand, the alternate captain, Matthew Tkachuk, credited the major chunk of their success to the Panthers’ locker room culture.

Following the Game 5 victory, when Matthew Tkachuck was asked by the TNT analyst about the locker room culture of the Panthers, he expressed his delight for the vibrant team dynamics that the Panthers carry. He stated, “This year and last year, there’s been really nothing like it. I think what we’re most proud of this year too is we’re able to be back in the dance and we have a chance to do something that very few teams in NHL history have done.”

He further added, “At this point, you know what it takes to win and you want the guys that are new, that haven’t won before, to feel that as well. That’s what our excitement comes from right now. You become a family this year, new team. We wouldn’t be in this position without the new guys that we have this year.”

And for the new guys, if we talk about Brad Marchand, Seth Jones, Nico Sturm, and other AHL players; all of them have contributed significantly to the Panthers’ roster so as to help the team reach its highest potential level. Though not lighting up the scoreboard often, Jones’ contributions to the Florida Panthers’ success have been quietly essential, with him picking up an assist, logging two blocked shots, and, most importantly, stepping up when it mattered most during the recent 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

And Marchand? Well, the longtime Boston Bruins captain and winger couldn’t just believe what his new team had done so far! Hence, when asked about the win, the ex-Bruins star said, “You’re right, I definitely didn’t expect to be here in this jersey. But I’m very happy I am grateful for the opportunity to compete for the Cup.” Looks like Marchand just found a new purpose and pride in his fresh chapter of his NHL career. And backed by whom? None other than the Panthers stars who made sure the locker room had that connection and comfort right for everyone who just stepped in.

After all, the Panthers have been the ones earning a spot once again after last year’s win against the Edmonton Oilers and who knows, it might be a clash of Panthers vs. Oilers again if the Dallas Stars lose their spot in the Conference Finals. Well, that would be interesting.

Nevertheless, it’s not only Matthew Tkachuk who strongly believes that the Panthers’ locker room dynamics played a huge role in their winning spree. In fact, Boston Bruins’ star Pat Maroon also praised Panthers for the camaraderie they shared within the team.

Pat Maroon shared his heartfelt encomium for the Florida Panthers

After the Florida Panthers won Round 2 of the NHL playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maroon mentioned that the first step of winning starts right from the locker room. “I’m a firm believer if you have those relationships inside, uh, it’s going to carry over on the ice. You’re going to have confidence … to, you know, stick up for your teammates, you’re going to play for the guy beside you.” stated Maroon.

He further added, “When these guys are out there, it’s exhausting. And I think that’s because of the culture they have in that locker room—the belief system, 100%.”

Florida Panthers, indeed, capitalized well on how they are maintaining the positive mindset in the team, all because of how they embrace their team dynamics.

Perhaps, with the least percent of chances of clinching the spot and sitting just above the Washington Capitals in the points table, the Panthers not just challenged the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes but dominated the series so far. And the head coach just found his perfect way of celebration “The names have been called. Then the hugs went out. That’s it. It’s over. We’re hopping on an airplane,” Paul Maurice addressed the media and expressed his joy.

With helping the team gain the momentum and seal the victory, the Panthers now await their final opponent, either the Oilers or the Stars. Whichever team joins the race, it just makes one thing clear: the Panthers aren’t just chasing the Cup but indeed chasing a legacy with historic balance and scoring power!