Matthew Tkachuk Talks “Advantage” Day After Losing Stanley Cup Game 1 Against Edmonton

“We’ll see you next year,” the Panthers alternate said during a post-series handshake in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and hey, it was definitely not just a throwaway line. To say that it had been a firm yet forward-looking prediction made by Matthew Tkachuk would be an understatement, because the star knows only to roar louder and not settle for less. But did he and his Panthers make some noise this time too when they faced the Edmonton Oilers during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals? Not really.

Both Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand contributed significantly to defending their game against the Oilers by scoring three goals in total—two from Bennett and one from Marchand—but the loss was even more intense. With a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Oilers, the Panthers didn’t just shatter their stunning 32-game playoff streak (Whenever the Panthers were leading at the first or second period in a game, they have won it. That has been the case for the past 31 games until this one) but also surrendered a crucial Game 1 advantage on the road, handing momentum to the Oilers, who now lead the series 1-0. Thanks to Leon Draisaitl, who, regardless of not scoring in last year’s final, struck just 66 seconds in and then again in overtime, alongside the captain to shake things up for Florida. Does this mean the Panthers’ rhythm stands broken?

If this is just taking into consideration game 1, it seems so. But Tkachuk has claimed that this loss has become one of the greatest advantages for the Panthers as both teams gear up for Game 2 at Rogers Place once again! Katie Engleson, of the Panthers’ insider, shared Matthew Tkachuk’s words on X. “We’ve said it a bunch, it’s that us against the world mindset, but you really feel it, especially being down in a series..in a hostile environment and we feel like that’s when we’re at our best. So hopefully we can use that to our advantage,” the alternate captain had said in a post-match interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Tkachuk knows, after all, that the Panthers aren’t rattled by being down 0-1 because they’ve sharpened their tactical bit over years from playoff scars and comebacks. “I can’t explain it. Now I’m three years in and I’m starting to understand it a little bit. I don’t feel responsible for it, I don’t. It’s been fun to observe, but I don’t like the idea that it’s comparative. These guys are different,” even the head coach, Paul Maurice, couldn’t deny the fact that the Panthers have battled back before, and he’s confident they’ll do it again.

However, Tkachuk didn’t just stop there. “They’re better, we’re better. It’s going to be a great series,” he further added. And honestly, Game 1 was proof. From the first puck drop, Edmonton came in sharper than ever, hungry for revenge, but the Panthers weren’t far behind either—leading the game with big goals and pushing the fight into extra minutes. But above all, it has been Nate Schmidt who played his first Stanley Cup Final after six years and the veteran defenseman not only shone in Game 1 but also stole the spotlight while setting up Marchand for his power play goal in the first period and then accompanied Bennett to lead the game with 3-1!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite losing the long winning streak, the Panthers’ alternate made it clear that just by altering a few things here and there, Florida is all set to bounce back and prove their prowess on ice! But how are they planning to do it?

Amid Matthew Tkachuk’s crucial warning, two Panthers’ stars shine

Well, Tkachuk knows his job. Despite a gut-punch OT loss in Game 1, the Panthers’ heartbeat hasn’t skipped, because it’s Tkachuk and his squad who have mastered turning the setbacks into fuel, right? While the alternate captain sends a clear message ahead of Game 2 that boosts the morale of Florida, Nate Schmidt and Sergei Bobrovsky were the two unexpected stars of the show at Rogers Place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Any time you can contribute on the biggest stage in our spot, you obviously want to. You look at the game beforehand at what you think you can do to help your team win,” Schmidt said after reflecting on his performance. And Bobrovsky? Talk about blocking ‘dangerous and high risk’ shots one after the other, the goalie turned away 42 of 46 shots. Now, with both Schmidt and Bobrovsky locking in and getting ready for Game 2, the Panthers have the right foundation to bounce back.

Because, despite falling short in the first one, Florida is far from discouraged, with their core leadership remaining strong alongside the glorious performances of Schmidt, Bennett, Marchand, and Bobrovsky becoming the latest reason for optimism in the locker room!