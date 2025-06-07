Matthew Tkachuk Under Fire After His Fight With Darnell Nurse Turns Ugly Amid Intense Game 2 Start

“It’s just us against everybody,” said Matthew Tkachuk before heading to Rogers Place for the second game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Oilers. That’s some crumbling pressure right there. And surely enough, that did seem to get under the Panthers’ forward’s skin.

If anything, the Florida #19 isn’t known for his reservations about dropping gloves without skipping a heartbeat. At the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, we saw it when Matthew Tkachuk, his brother, Brady, and JT Miller joined forces to instigate three fights in the first nine seconds of the game between the USA and Canada. And tonight, the Panthers winger was at it again. But this time, the fans weren’t exactly on board with his eagerness to brawl.

A post on X by Sportsnet from June 6 showed how Matthew got embroiled in a fistfight with the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse in the first period during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. “Darnell Nurse and Matthew Tkachuk get acquainted early in Game 2,” reads the caption, which is justifiably accompanied by a box of popcorn emoji.

However, the fans weren’t happy with the scenes. They were even less happy about how Tkachuk seems to be the recurrent name every time there’s a fight on the ice. “Matthew Tkachuk is such a baby, putting his stick in the opponents face every time he instigates sh** after the whistle,” one fan sneered on X.

The story is developing