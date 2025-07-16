brand-logo
Matthew Tkachuk’s Lingering Injury Woes Spark Possible Setback Ahead of 2026 NHL Season

ByDiptarko Paul

Jul 16, 2025 | 1:21 AM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

Tough as a nail, Matthew Tkachuk is as rugged as they come. At 27 years old, the NHL winger hardly ever has time to let physical troubles get in the way of his determination to give his best on the ice. Remember THAT Game 4 performance against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final? Antics like that have made the Scottsdale, Arizona, native a fan favorite in Miami. But it looks like some bruises just can’t be kept under the rug for longer.

The final stretches of the 2024-25 regular season saw Chucky sitting on the sidelines. After an injury incurred at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, the Cats’ star took time off the ice to recuperate from the blow. However, he was back at it once the playoffs began. And still, his lingering injury kept making its presence felt all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Going into Game 6 against the Oilers, Tkachuk didn’t even know if he could play. But he played, alright, and even managed to score one goal in the Panthers’ massive 5-1 win in the game to secure their second straight Stanley Cup. But immediately after that, Matthew knew he had to address the problem. That time is now.

On July 15, NHL Rumour Report took to X to share an update on Tkachuk’s condition. As per the social media update, the reigning Cup winner might be available in the roster till the holiday season. “There’s a possibility that Matthew Tkachuk’s injury may need corrective surgery which could keep him out through the Christmas break,” NHL Rumour Report quoted Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos as saying.

But we’d wager Matthew knew this was coming. “I’ve got to go through some steps here and then see if I need surgery or not. It’s going to take a few weeks to determine if I need it. It’s probably 50-50, right now. I don’t know if it’ll be a normal summer or not,” Tkachuk was already sounding anxious after the Panthers’ Cup victory last month. Well, it seems now that those probabilities have changed, and not to Chucky’s delight.

The story is developing

