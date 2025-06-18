brand-logo
Matthew Tkachuk’s Second Stanley Cup Win Prompts Brother Brady to Reveal Future Hockey Plans

ByDiptarko Paul

Jun 18, 2025 | 12:57 AM EDT

It’s not every day that you get to represent the nation on the international stage. And to do it with your sibling by your side? Priceless. That’s exactly what Brady and Matthew Tkachuk probably felt when they laced up in Team USA colors for the 4 Nations Face Off in February. However, that campaign didn’t turn out to be the rainbows and unicorns the hockey brothers would have wanted. But redemption lies on the horizon?

I thought this team deserved more,” said the younger Tkachuk brother after the US fell to their northern neighbors at the international hockey tournament earlier this year. But the 2026 Olympics could be the place where the Americans get to settle the score. And after tonight, following Matthew Tkachuk’s triumph with the Florida Panthers, Brady just might be feeling it in his guts as well.

Brady Tkachuk’s ambitious comments from the Amerant Bank Arena in an X post by NHLonTNT from June 17. The two brothers were recently named in the US national team, which will participate in next year’s Winter Olympics. And surely enough, after seeing Matthew & Co. triumph over the Oilers today, the Panthers star’s brother was also feeling extra motivated.

The next step would be to win gold with them,” Brady said with a big smile on his face, evidently reveling in his older sibling’s latest feat.

The story is developing

Can the Tkachuk brothers lead Team USA to Olympic gold, or is it just wishful thinking?

