Miami Heat Star Joins Bam Adebayo to Celebrate Birthday at Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Finals Game

“That’s kind of what the playoffs are all about, the highs and lows of it,” Evan Bouchard made it clear that the Stanley Cup Finals rematch with the Florida Panthers is as high-stakes as it gets. However, as Game 3 waited for the puck to drop at the Amerant Bank Arena, it seemed like the playoffs also became the perfect stage for some to celebrate their special day.

The Miami Heat’s 3-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo was entrusted with a special responsibility to kick off Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The 2x Olympic gold medalist basketball center was given the honors of banging the legendary Panthers drums to get the ball rolling as the Stanley Cup Finals returned to Miami. But he wasn’t the only member of the city’s popular basketball team to show up tonight.

Miami Heat reporter Will Manso shared, via an X post from June 9, how Adebayo was joined by a teammate at the Amerant Bank Arena. “Udonis Haslem spending his birthday here at the Panthers game. Bam Adebayo will soon bang the pre-game drum,” Manso wrote in his post as the accompanying image showed the two Heat stars commemorating Haslem’s special day just beside the Florida drums.

The story is developing