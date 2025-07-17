Mike Sullivan Shares Honest Advice to Coaches Days After Shocking New York Rangers Move: “Not Easy”

Mike Sullivan’s unexpected exit from the Pittsburgh Penguins this past spring really caught everyone off guard. After spending ten years at the helm, including those amazing back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017, the team and Sullivan decided to go their separate ways on April 28, 2025, especially after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.

“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade,” general manager Kyle Dubas said in a news release. “Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons.”

Just a few days later, the New York Rangers made a bold move, announcing him as their new head coach on May 2. It was a crazy week! Just a few business days after leaving Pittsburgh, Sullivan jumped right in and signed a huge five-year contract worth $32.5 million to lead the Rangers. It’s a full-circle moment for Sullivan as he makes his way back to New York. He previously served as an assistant coach from 2009 to 2013, and now he’s stepping up to lead the team he once helped develop.

Sullivan’s first assignment is full of symbolism and drama: New York’s schedule has him facing off against his old team, the Penguins, on Opening Night, and then he’ll head back to Pittsburgh soon after—a story-rich reintroduction with his former peers. Amid all the coaching changes, Sullivan shared some honest thoughts directed at his colleagues and his younger self.

According to a post from the NHL Coaches’ Association on X, he mentioned, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Be patient and to make sure that that you have a certain resilience and a resolve about you because this game is going to challenge you. It’s not easy. There’s only one team that’s happy every year at the end of the season and the coaching profession is going to challenge you in so many ways. There are certain things that you can control. There are a lot of things you can’t.”

Sullivan, drawing from his coaching experience, emphasized the importance of being patient, staying resilient, and keeping a sharp focus on what one can control. He mentioned, “There are a lot of things you can’t. Sometimes I think as young coaches and I did this myself, we focus a lot on the things that we can’t control and I think that’s the evolution of the coach, right, is you, you know, you start to gain a clearer understanding of those things and you don’t allow those things to rent space in your brain and that would probably be my advice to my younger self.”

Mike Sullivan is a coach who reached the pinnacle of success in Pittsburgh but faced dismissal due to a drop in performance. However, he made a swift comeback in New York with the league’s most lucrative coaching contract. His words really hit home: to succeed in the tough world of hockey, it’s all about building mental toughness, staying disciplined, and having a clear purpose. It’s easy to get thrown off by things we can’t control, but focusing on these qualities makes all the difference.

As he starts this new journey in Manhattan, everyone will be watching to see how Sullivan’s championship experience and thoughtful approach help rebuild a Rangers team that’s eager to get back to the playoffs. How does the Rangers’ front office feel about their latest hire?

Mike Sullivan’s hiring was just smooth work

Chris Drury, the Rangers’ president and general manager, shared his thoughts on the quick hiring of Mike Sullivan, saying, “The second Mike was available, we quickly and aggressively pursued him.” He also pointed out Mike Sullivan’s championship experience, saying, “Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL. Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career – including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level – Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench.”

Drury talked about their long history together that goes all the way back to the 1997 World Championships. He mentioned that bringing Sullivan on board this time just felt like the right thing to do, driven by trust and their shared experiences.

The Rangers GM didn’t just see Sullivan’s hiring as a bold move; it was also about laying the groundwork for a long-term vision. Absolutely, the New York Rangers are one of the Original Six teams, and Drury really wants the best for his NHL franchise.