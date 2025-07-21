Minnesota Wilds Future in Danger as Hockey Journalist Reveals Contract Worries

The Minnesota Wild’s 2024–25 season was quite the ride, filled with ups and downs, hope, and in the end, some letdowns. They had a pretty good season with a record of 45–30–7, racking up 97 points and finishing fourth in the Central Division, all thanks to coach John Hynes. Their late-season determination to snag a wild-card spot really showed what they were made of, especially with those thrilling overtime wins fueled by big plays from the veteran players.

Even though they made it to the playoffs, there was still a concerning pattern: Minnesota got knocked out in the first round for the ninth year in a row, losing 4–2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. “You feel like you deserve a little bit better, at least in the last few games here,” coach John Hynes said after the Stanley Cup playoffs run. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way.”

With everything going on, Minnesota’s future is looking a bit shaky since the contract talks for star winger Kirill Kaprizov are still at a standstill. So, over on X, NHL Rumor Report shared some insights from journalist Michael Russo. He mentioned that, “What I checked on the last couple days, they are not close; they’re going to take a little bit of a breather here; when [Kirill] Kaprizov gets back into town I think that then [Bill] Guerin will meet with him.”

That pause shows a mix of caution and impatience from a franchise eager to secure its most exciting offensive player. Kaprizov really stands out for the team—he had a +19 plus-minus and brought a steady scoring touch with 25 goals, 31 assists, and 56 points, even with some injury worries. His vision, playmaking, and ability to create in one-on-one situations really helped the Wild navigate through injuries and some ups and downs.

If they lose him during negotiations—or even worse, if he decides to walk away—it would really leave a big gap in their top line, making an already tough rebuild even harder. Now that some contracts are coming to an end and salary cap space is freeing up, it looks like GM Bill Guerin has a great opportunity to make some bold moves.

So, what started out as a really competitive season is now kind of hanging by a thread when it comes to contracts. Kaprizov’s extension isn’t just another deal; it’s really the key to what’s next for Minnesota. If that meeting doesn’t go well for him, fans might start wondering how long it’ll be before the Wild can’t keep up in the race—or worse, lose their shining star and the hope he brings. So, what’s the front office really thinking about the player?

It’s all green for the Minnesota Wild when it comes to their star winger

Bill Guerin, the General Manager, has been really dedicated to making sure Kirill Kaprizov sticks around with the Minnesota Wild for a while longer. He mentioned, “We don’t have to sign him on July 1. We’d like to get it done as soon as we can. I’d love to do that. These things take time. They’re complicated deals, and there’s a lot to them. So, if it doesn’t happen on July 1, don’t panic. Don’t panic. It’s a process.”

The GM gets where the fans are coming from about their star winger’s contract, but he’s asking them to take it easy. These processes can be a bit tricky, and as Guerin mentioned, everything requires some time. For now, they’re feeling pretty optimistic about it.

Coach John Hynes hasn’t said much about the contract talks, but remember when Kaprizov was set to return from his injury during the regular season? Hynes looked like he might be the happiest guy on the team. “They were good. They do feel good,” Hynes said after both Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon participated in line rushes back during the regular season.

So, basically, both the GM and the coach are on the same page: they see Kaprizov as the key player for their franchise. Guerin is in talks for a long-term deal and feels good about Kaprizov’s fit and future in Minnesota. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the hockey star.