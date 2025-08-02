Mitch Marner Exit Presents Toronto Maple Leafs Perfect Opportunity for Risky Decision

A 6-1 defeat on home ice—the playoff journey ended once again in the second round – the Maple Leafs had the worst of reality checks in 2025. The decision was made. They needed an overhaul—a complete review of the mechanism in place. How could the team of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares keep faltering like this? The bottom line was established by Keith Pelley, the president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). “Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup.”

Team president Brendan Shanahan had already been sacked by the management. And it was just the start. The biggest axe of the off-season then came in the form of Mitch Marner. They knew it was a bold risk, letting go of a player who got 102 points in the 2024-25 season and who was averaging more than one point per game in the last 7 seasons. But they pulled the plug. Marner became a Vegas Golden Knights player.

As for Toronto, things haven’t changed for the better. It’s not easy replacing a guy like Marner, that too on a budget. So, right now, they are going the damage limitation route. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared the big update on X on August 2. “Leafs sign Nick Robertson to a one-year contract extension worth $1.825M.” The 23-year-old US forward returns for another season with the Leafs and hopes this becomes his breakout year. The Leafs are crying out for a surprise boon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Robertson had been with the franchise since 2020. His numbers won’t exactly light up the Leafs’ hopes—32 goals and 24 assists in 156 games. But he is still young. And the Leafs need personnel until they can bring in the replacement who would take Mitch Marner’s spot. Not to mention, wrapping up the deal helps them avoid arbitration dealings.

One problem solved, but the real issue still persists. How will the Leafs compensate for Marner’s 100 points?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Toronto finding it hard to replace Mitch Marner

It didn’t matter that Marner left just before July 1st. The mind was made up for a while. His $10.9 million would be repurposed. From the Vegas Knights, the Leafs got Dakota Joshua, someone who has almost similar contributions as Nick Robertson. But the newcomer is 29 years old. This was not what the Leafs had in mind.

In fact, their number one priority was a Stanley Cup winner. The Leafs were looking for a leader, a quality forward, and a personality who would get the locker room buzzing. Brad Marchand fit the bill perfectly. Unfortunately, after weeks of chasing, the Maple Leafs got from the Canadian what they always take—the big, humiliating L.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who can the Leafs add? They have been heavily linked with Connor McDavid. But that’s wishful to some extent. A more realistic option appeared as the Panthers are looking for suitors for Evan Rodrigues. The newly crowned Stanley Cup champions need to balance their salary cap. And at $3 million AAV, the Canadian can be the perfect option for the Leafs.

He brings a Stanley Cup-winning pedigree, deep playoff experience, and veteran NHL leadership. The Leafs have to make some difficult choices. Yes, Rodrigues isn’t a 50-point skater. But it’s still an upgrade over what they have. And it can be a start for them in the right direction.