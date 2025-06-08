Mitch Marner Might End Rivalry With Florida Panthers Amid Shocking Trade Rumors Update

Mitch Marner really had a tough time in the 2025 playoffs, especially during the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Toronto Maple Leafs had a 2-0 series lead, but things took a turn, and they ended up getting crushed 6-1 in Game 7 by the Florida Panthers. Stuck on the ice with fans really upset, Marner’s frustration hit its boiling point when he shouted, “Wake the f*** up,” at his teammates from the bench during the meltdown. That outburst really took off online, didn’t it? Some people felt for them, understanding how heated things got, while others couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole collapse.

That Game 7 loss was tough for Toronto, marking their seventh straight defeat in a winner-take-all situation. It’s been one of the most frustrating streaks in NHL history. Marner’s ups and downs in the postseason have really stirred the pot regarding his future in Toronto. There’s a lot of chatter among insiders about whether he’ll stick around, head out through free agency, or even be at the center of trade discussions. Marner is in the last year of a six-year, $65.36 million contract, with an average annual value of $10.9 million, which adds another element to the cap tale.

As free agency approaches, it seems his team is gearing up to negotiate a more profitable extension, possibly in the range of $13-14 million a year for eight years. This brings up some worries about the length of the deal, its impact on the salary cap, and whether he can keep up his performance. So, there’s some fresh news about the hockey star’s future in the NHL.

Insider Cam Robinson from Elite Prospects shared that the Panthers are really interested, mentioning, “There’s real smoke that the Florida Panthers could be gearing up to make a run at Marner. The Panthers, for their credit, are known for their aggressive swings. And this would certainly fall under that category. In this world, you’d have to imagine that Sam Bennett would not be retained and Anton Lundell would be elevated to the second-line center role. Marner moves out of the pressure cooker of Toronto to the sunny disposition of Florida with its tax-free status, immaculate vibes, and constant Cup contention.”

From Florida’s viewpoint, Marner offers top-notch playmaking skills (102 points in 2024-25, with 27 goals and 75 assists) and has experience handling high-pressure situations. Plus, he comes with the perks of a non-taxable environment and less media attention—factors that are attractive to both the player and the team.

A few individuals are wondering if the Panthers will keep veteran Sam Bennett if they go after Mitch Marner. This could open up some space for younger players like Anton Lundell to step into a bigger role. Even though leaving the Maple Leafs would be a huge setback for Marner, he continues to have his sights set on chasing that Stanley Cup dream, but possibly with a rising American hockey team.

