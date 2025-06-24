Mitch Marner Trade Fight Intensifies as New NHL Team Target Alleged $14 Million Contract

What does the future hold for Mitch Marner? That’s about the only question on every Maple Leafs fan’s mind out there. With his four-year contract with the Maple Leafs coming to an end this July, the hockey star’s next career phase is the talk of the town right now. And while many teams would undoubtedly nosedive trying to wriggle out a deal with Marner, a new name in the buyers’ market might be shaking things up violently.

“Yes, I want to be back,” said the Maple Leafs’ star just after the offseason came a-callin’ for Toronto. However, his reluctance to elaborate more on his future at the Canadian franchise sparked a lot of rumors on whether he would indeed be extending his contract with the Leafs, especially with Marner’s unrestricted free agency coming into effect from July 1. Among other names, the Vegas Golden Knights were being considered as the forerunners to rope in the 28-year-old right winger. But a surprising new name has surfaced that just might swoop in to capitalize on the situation.

“Anonymous NHL trade breaker” Hockeyy Insiderr posted on X on June 23 to reveal how a Metropolitan Division powerhouse might go after Mitch Marner ahead of the 2025-26 season. “Being told the @BlueJacketsNHL will present a 7 year / 14.5 million $ average offer to Marner and could emerge as a front runner,” the social media post claims.

Finishing in fourth place in their division, the Blue Jackets failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Surely, that’s why getting Marner on board seems like the right move, with team rebuilding being the ultimate goal for the Eastern Conference giant. With 102 points in the regular season (13 points in 13 postseason games), the emphatic winger could very well become the kick the Blue Jackets need in their system.

The story is developing