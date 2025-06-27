Mitch Marner’s Future Gets Final Verdict From Elliotte Friedman: “Until I’m Proven Wrong”

The 2024-25 NHL season was at once the best and the worst season for Toronto Maple Leafs core member Mitch Marner. After scoring a career high of 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists), Marner helped his team top the division after 25 years. However, that achievement didn’t change a thing as the Leafs choked and bowed out of the playoffs. And that pretty much sealed the deal of Marner moving on from the Leafs after six years.

Naturally, the elite prospect immediately found his way to the top of almost every list ranking potential free agents after July 1. Yet, the NHL forward’s fate just days ahead of free agency remains shrouded in mystery. Everyone from the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, and more seems interested in Marner. Yet, TSN’s Elliotte Friedman believes one team is ahead of everyone else.

Friedman gave his final verdict on SN 590 – The Fan, giving Vegas the lead. “Vegas has been the team I’ve predicted [for Mitch Marner], I’m going to stick with that until I’m proven wrong,” said the NHL insider.

This story is developing…