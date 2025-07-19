Mitch Marner’s $10,893,000 Maple Leafs Revelation Divides NHL Fans Post Recent Signings

It’s been a while since Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways. While many thought Marner would become a free agent before picking his team, the Leafs and Golden Knights sealed the deal just ahead of the free agency window opening. “When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto,” the former Leafs superstar said while leaving the team.

A cornerstone of the core four era, Maner hit a career high of 102 points during this past regular season. However, Marner’s and the team’s repeated poor playoff performances had disillusioned both parties. The Leafs may have found it hard to justify hiking Marner’s nearly $10.9 million AAV contract with an extension. That showed in just how many players they have now signed.

McCluskey broke down the Maple Leafs’ spending spree while hunting for depth during free agency.

“You wanted it, you got it. No more speculation. We now know exactly what it looks like to replace Marner’s cap hit with depth: Matias Maccelli: $3.425m, Dakota Joshua: $3.250m, Nicolas Roy: $3.00m, Michael Pezzetta: $812,500 = $10,487,500,” posted McCluskey. And how much did they pay Mitch Marner last season?

“$10,893,000. There’s room for another $2m player to match his cap hit this year. How’s everyone feeling?” the Toronto man asked Maple Leafs fans. However, the fan base’s responses showed divided opinion and became a testament to just how many fans would’ve loved to see Marner continue with the Leafs. “I’d rather have Marner,” commented one fan.

This story is developing…