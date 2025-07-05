Multiple Teams Urging Marc Andre Fleury to Quit Retirement

With the Panthers winning their second straight Stanley Cup, teams are now busy bolstering their ranks as free agency kicked in on July 1. The Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, and others have already made significant moves, extending and signing players to their rosters. However, one thing that became clear is that NHL goaltenders have become a rare commodity.

The Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno put things into perspective, writing that fewer than a dozen goalies who played the 2024-25 season are available as free agents. In fact, things are so bad that if NHL goaltending icon Marc Andre Fleury’s agent is to be believed, then NHL teams are truly desperate for good goaltenders. Agent Allan Walsh revealed that his phone started buzzing the moment free agency kicked in.

However, the calls were not for active goaltenders. “July 1, I got called by five teams asking if there was any way Marc-Andre Fleury would un-retire,” Waslh said on SDPN.

This story is developing…