‘Nasty’ Detail From Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final Revealed Ahead of Crucial Game 6

If you watch the Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Mic’d Up episode on the Florida Panthers’ YouTube channel, you won’t find anything out of the ordinary. From Brad Marchand hyping up the boys in the tunnel to Coach Paul Maurice shouting instructions, and finally the team congratulating one another after the game, it’s all pretty run-of-the-mill. However, the curated Mic’d Up highlights may not tell the whole story.

At least that’s what TSN’s James Duthie hinted at earlier on X. The NHL insider explained that the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers’ finals rivalry, which is in its second year, has already reached a fever pitch. While both teams have been nothing but respectful toward one another during media availability, the scenario is supposedly quite different for those who have heard the uncensored trash talk.

“Multiple people, who are involved or close enough to hear it all, say this is the nastiest trash-talking Stanley Cup Final they’ve ever seen. Usually, some subjects are off limits. Not here. Everything on the table,” revealed the NHL commentator. In fact, the trash talk is so intense that Duthie quoted an unnamed source saying it’s “Pure verbal hate.”

