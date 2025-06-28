brand-logo
Nathan MacKinnon Issues Clear Ultimatum on Sidney Crosby Trade to End Penguins Rumors

BySagnik Bagchi

Jun 27, 2025 | 10:32 PM EDT

How loyal has Sidney Crosby been to the Pittsburgh Penguins? Come October, the Penguins’ captain will have completed a full 20 years since Pittsburgh picked him in the NHL draft in 2005. And if that’s not convincing enough, then consider this. This March, Crosby tied Wayne Gretzky “for the 4th-most points with one franchise…” as per Sportsnet. So, the two-time Stanley Cup winner switching teams this late in his career seems absurd, right?

Well, with the Bruins trading Brad Marchand after 16 seasons, it seems anything is possible when your team is down for the count. And that’s exactly what former Georges Laraque hinted at with his June 27 post on X. “I’m hearing there’s a very good chance that Crosby will play somewhere else…” Laraque posted immediately, sending the NHL world into a frenzy. Thankfully, Crosby’s Canada teammate Nathan MacKinnon stepped in.

Just as the rumor picked up pace, with outlets like the Spittin’ Chiclets reposting Laraque’s claim, the Colorado Avalanche star refuted the claim. “Fake news,” Nathan MacKinnon commented on the Spittin’ Chiclets post on Instagram. The NHL star who won the 4 Nations Face-Off alongside Sidney Crosby in February wasn’t having any of it.

Expand Post

This story is developing…

Could Sidney Crosby really leave the Penguins after 20 years of loyalty and success?

