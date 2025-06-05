National Anthem Before Panthers vs Oilers Stanley Cup Game 1 Turns Heads

Let’s rewind back to the Four Nations Face-Off finals. It was a tense time when the USA and Canada supported their hockey teams like never before. The rivalry wasn’t just about sports—it was personal. The rift between the two nations was clear. Back then, Donald Trump’s remark about making Canada the 51st state and tariffs levied on imported Canadian goods sparked tensions. That move outraged many and further fueled tensions. But this time, it’s different. The current Stanley Cup finals are driven by pride, not politics.

The rivalry is still intense, but now it’s about more than just winning — it’s a powerful expression of national identity, cultural pride, and unwavering passion for the game. Every goal ignites a wave of emotion, every cheer becomes a roar of unity, and every anthem resonates with the shared history and spirit of the people. It’s a clash that transcends the pitch, where the stakes are not just points or trophies, but pride, legacy, and a deep sense of belonging.

Hockey reporter Kaitlyn Pohly posted on X on June 4, when the game started, “The crowd screams the RED in ‘rockets’ red glare,’ listening to the National Anthem from 2,500 away. When ‘Oh, Canada’ begins, chants of ‘USA, USA’ erupt.” Fans packed the arena with flags, face paint, and thunderous energy, turning the opening moments into a powerful display of sportsmanship and patriotism. What was meant to be a unifying tradition instead became a flashpoint, as crowd reactions revealed the deep-rooted national pride and rivalry that fuels this cross-border competition.

The postseason is nearing its end, marking the culmination of an intense run. Game One kicked off on June 4, drawing massive attention from fans across North America. But there was an unexpected moment that stirred controversy. During the opening ceremony, the national anthem turned heads, highlighting underlying tensions between Canadians and Americans. And this isn’t the first time it’s happened — in hockey matchups, it’s common for fans to heckle those supporting the opposing team.

National Anthem traditions in Game 1 between the Panthers and the Oilers

It is a long-standing NHL tradition for both finalist teams to choose their own national anthem singers. Before the puck drops, the singers perform these anthems spectacularly. Similarly, on June 4, 2025, the crowd at Rogers Place witnessed performances representing both nations. The Oilers began with their longtime anthem singer, Robert Clark, who has been performing for the Canadian team for 12 years.

While talking about this tradition by the National Hockey League, Robert Clark said, “When we first started doing it in 2017, we came together and thought that this would be an awesome tribute, but also let’s make it our own and put me in the crowd.” He also added, “Put together those two things, and the crowd goes crazy. They love being able to sing the Canadian anthem.” Yeah, many hockey experts have said that when the anthem starts, Canadians show a little bit of extra energy.

via Imago Edmonton Oilers /Instagram

Now, speaking of the Panthers, the series will shift to Florida for Game 3, but the team has yet to decide who will sing the national anthem. The Panthers previously tried out Adam David, the Season 27 winner of The Voice, on May 25, 2025, but the performance didn’t go over well. NHL crowds generally prefer national anthems performed at a steady, traditional tempo, not too fast or too slow. That’s why the decision has become tricky for the Florida team, especially after the backlash they received for choosing Adam David.

National anthems set the tone for the games, creating an atmosphere charged with emotion, pride, and anticipation. That’s why they play such a crucial role — not just as a tradition, but as a psychological boost that can energize both players and fans. In the Panthers’ case, a strong contender to perform the national anthem has yet to step forward and officially take on the role. Until then, all eyes remain on Florida, as fans eagerly await to see who will set the stage for Game 3 and help ignite the home crowd.