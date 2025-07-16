National Reporter Defends Connor McDavid Over Repeat Stanley Cup Fails

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were so close to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups this year, but they fell just short against the Florida Panthers—marking the second year in a row that it happened. The Panthers wrapped up the 2025 Stanley Cup in six games, taking down the Oilers 5–1 in Game 6, after their impressive run in last year’s Final. Edmonton’s campaign had some amazing highs and some really tough lows. So, after coming back from a 3–0 deficit in the 2024 Final to push it to Game 7, the team just couldn’t find that same spark in 2025.

After 32 years without a Stanley Cup in their province, what started as disappointment has definitely turned into frustration. Head coach Kris Knoblauch and GM Ken Holland are under a lot of pressure lately, with plenty of chatter about where the team is headed and what’s next for McDavid in Edmonton.

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended, I’m going to take some time to regroup. I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that,” McDavid said right after the Oilers had their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final loss to the Panthers.

After the loss, everyone was buzzing about McDavid, and it really highlighted the kind of pressure he faces because of what people expect from him. So, on Spittin’ Chiclets’ X post, national reporter Gene Principe talked about the ongoing pressure on McDavid. He mentioned, “It’s the evolution of a human being who, in this case, is a guy that people are comparing with Wayne Gretzky. I mean, talk about a lot of pressure and trying to fulfill that pressure and the expectancy to win a Stanley Cup.”

That comparison to Gretzky—maybe the biggest compliment in hockey—is also a weight that not many can really understand. Furthermore, he said, “I firmly believe like Wayne, he’s going to win Stanley Cups as well. But I think sometimes people just forget the pressure, just waking up, and you’re Connor McDavid, and people expect you to be a superstar every game. And they expect you to win scoring titles and score goals and be Mr. Community and be the husband of the year and win a Stanley Cup and, and, and. I mean, he is a human.”

McDavid has faced his fair share of strategic problems, teammates not quite hitting their stride, and all the pressure that comes with wearing that Oilers jersey. Even with all the chaos, you can really see his resilience—it’s like an unfinished story that’s still on the hunt for that first Cup. The expectations on McDavid have opened a conversation about mental load in pro sports.

Even though he faced defeat, his path is still on the rise: he’s definitely a generational NHL talent, and now the focus is on the determination required to win a championship. But you know, besides McDavid, there are plenty of other team members whose futures fans are always curious about.

It’s not only about Connor McDavid’s future with the Oilers

Coach Kris Knoblauch openly talked about the buzz surrounding his future in Edmonton. As he heads into the last year of his three-year deal, Knoblauch made it clear where his focus lies, saying, “That’s up to the organization. You know, there’s been some slight talk about that.” General Manager Stan Bowman has previously backed the coach, saying, “I think Kris has done a fantastic job. For sure, I want to get something done with him. The fact that he’s got another year, we’ve got a lot of other stuff we’re going to sort through here, but I do expect to get to that in time.”

Knoblauch shared what’s on his plate right now: he’s focused on wrapping up the coaching staff, sorting out player contracts, and bringing in a new goalie coach, all before he shifts his focus to his own contract. This show of thorough planning underlines his commitment to long-term goals. He definitely made it clear that the top priority for the franchise is to re-sign superstar Connor McDavid, especially since his eight-year, $100 million deal is set to expire in 2026.

Bowman backed this up by saying, “Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League. He’s our captain, our leader, and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority. He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his time.” As the new season approaches, a lot of organizations are going to have their sights set on McDavid. It all comes down to how the Oilers handle keeping their superstar in Edmonton.