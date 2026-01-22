Netflix Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Look at Upcoming Hockey Drama Ahead of Winter Olympics

Hockey, as a sport, has always kept its audience on its toes due to its high-paced games. And around the sport, there have been multiple shows that have captivated the fans, like Miracle (2004) or the latest Heated Rivalry (2025). Now, amid the countdown to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Netflix is stepping onto the ice with its own contender.

On X, the streaming service shared: “Here’s your first behind the scenes look at a new hockey drama starring Michelle Monaghan, Isaac Arellanes, Josh Macqueen, Costa D’angelo, Ethan Holder, Shai Chaise, Carter Shimp, and Caleb Baumann. A championship high-school hockey team in Minnesota must rebuild after a terrible tragedy — looking to their coach’s widow to lead the way.”

The series is yet to be titled and will be set in the fictional town of South Dorothy, Minnesota. For this community, hockey is not just a sport but a vital part of its identity, a source of pride for a program that has produced state champions and NHL stars for decades under the guidance of the legendary Coach “Sully” Sullivan. However, the real story begins with a big plot twist.

The small town’s entire identity shatters in an instant when a devastating bus crash claims the lives of several players and Sully himself. So, during this tough time, the grieving hockey town sees the coach’s widow, Harper Sullivan, stepping up.

This role will be played by Golden Globe nominee Michelle Monaghan alongside a talented cast. And the story will revolve around Harper, with no apparent coaching experience, trying to build a new team after this tragedy. The moment the fans got to know about this, they expressed their enthusiasm on social media.

The hockey fans are excited about this new Netflix drama

This newly announced hockey drama from Netflix will be coming from a formidable creative team assembled by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company behind global hits like Stranger Things. And taking a look at the cast, the fans are nothing but excited about this. “Michelle Monaghan carrying a hockey team? Now that’s a plot twist I’m here for,” a comment read.

Taking a look at this BTS picture, this fan shared their thoughts: “First look already looks so good. Can’t wait to see this one.” A surprised fan said, “Didn’t expect a hockey drama from Netflix.” Indeed, while Netflix has found massive success in sports dramas like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, them pushing forward a hockey show is very unexpected.

However, the main attraction to this drama was explained by this fan: “Oh s***, this is about the team following the horrific bus disaster I’m guessing. Definitely want to watch this.” While it hasn’t been confirmed, this upcoming show seems to take direct inspiration from the Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash. This tragedy occurred on 6 April 2018, when the bus carrying 28 members of the junior hockey team collided with a transport truck.

The accident happened at the highway intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, and it sadly took away the lives of 16 team members, which included 10 players and 6 staff members. This incident changed truck-driver training and licensing regulations and increased awareness among bus passengers to use their seat belts.

Another fan said, “Okay I wanna watch it.” So, while the release window of the show has not yet been confirmed, only time will tell if Netflix can pull this off with success.