New Edmonton Oilers Hire Makes Big Promise as Connor McDavid and Team Deal With Veteran Leaving

Isaac Howard, a native of Wisconsin, had a taste of Edmonton as a 10-year-old at The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament. Playing on the ice sheet in the middle of the West Edmonton Mall felt no less than the Stanley Cup Final to the boy. “It’s a big deal,” he said, looking back on the memory. Now at 21, his days of playing make-believe are behind him. He is ready to call the city his home as part of the Oilers, who are genuine Stanley Cup contenders.

And to think that Howard was ready to go back to Michigan State for a fourth season of NCAA hockey had he not been able to see eye-to-eye on a contract with Tampa Bay, who selected him in the first round (31st overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. Thankfully, the Oilers had him on their radar and offered him a three-year, entry-level contract after they acquired him in exchange for teenage prospect Sam O’Reilly, whom they had selected 32nd overall in last year’s draft.

After the trade, Isaac spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference and sounded more than happy to have joined the Canadian side. “It was a super cool moment. Like, you know, I was pretty, I knew, you know, I met with Edmonton and, you know, this was probably the spot I wanted to go. It just checks all my boxes,” he said, before promising that his work ethic is going to be on par with that of the rest of the team.

“I watched every single Oilers playoff game in the last couple of years. You know, I think just watching, it’s like, it’s such a high pace, skilled and fast, like, you know, work ethic first. I think that’s kind of exactly my game. And I think that’s why this could be such a great fit,” he said. And what makes the move even sweeter for him is that he’s going to play alongside two of the best players in the world.

“Those are two of the best players in the world; they could be the two best. It’s pretty incredible. I can’t wait to share the ice with those guys and pick their brains,” the Hobey Baker Award winner said. “They’re different in their own way and they’re both so talented and so good, and just hearing that [opportunity exists], it’s pretty incredible.” Of course, whether he gets to play with McDavid will depend on whether the Oilers captain chooses to stay on in Edmonton.

Talking about the quite surprising swap between the Edmonton Oilers and the Lightning, the GM of the latter, Julien BriseBois, said, “When I chatted with Isaac, he was pretty candid, and I appreciated his honesty, and I thank him for his honesty.” He also added, “He values the opportunity to choose the club that he believes is the best fit for him. And I won’t speak for him, but he values that. Right now, I would say it’s unlikely that we will sign him.”

He racked up an impressive 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in just 37 games for Michigan State, where he truly found his stride after transferring from the University of Minnesota Duluth. But while this trade between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers was happening, a veteran player who served the Oilers for two years left the city and joined the New Jersey Devils.

The Edmonton Oilers let go of Connor Brown

Just days ago, the New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Brown, who had been playing with the Edmonton Oilers for the past two years. He signed a four-year, $12 million deal, which also includes a no-trade clause valid till 2026. That’s quite a lucrative deal for the veteran, who had a one-year, $1 million deal with the Oilers this past season.

via Imago Source: Instagram/Connor Brown

Brown’s departure was a heartbreaking moment for many, especially his close friend, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle. She reacted with a teary-eyed emoji to Brown’s emotional Instagram post, which he posted for the Oilers’ fans. Connor McDavid and Connor Brown’s connection dates back to their Erie Otters days between 2012 and 2014.

After helping the Oilers get into the playoffs two times in a row, the star left a message to fans: “Thank you to the fans for two incredible years and unwavering support. Edmonton will always hold a very special place in our hearts ❤️.” But the forward also showed excitement before landing in New Jersey, saying, “Ready for a new chapter and excited to be a @njdevils 👀😈.” He is expected to add to the Devils’ depth.