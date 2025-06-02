New York Bids Heartwarming Farewell to Right Winger on Early NHL Retirement

Jesper Fast shared the news of his retirement from professional hockey on June 2, 2025, at the age of 33. He made this decision after missing the whole of the 2024-25 NHL season because of a neck injury he got during the Carolina Hurricanes’ playoff run in 2024. That injury needed surgery and played a big role in his choice to walk away from the game.

B/R Open Ice shared the news on X: “Jesper Fast has announced his retirement from professional hockey.” During his 11 seasons in the NHL, Fast played in 703 regular-season games, scoring 91 goals and adding 157 assists for a total of 248 points, plus he had a solid plus-41 rating. He played in 80 Stanley Cup playoff games, where he scored 14 goals and added 13 assists. Fast was picked 157th overall by the New York Rangers back in 2010. He hit the ice for his NHL debut in 2013 and quickly became a key player for the team.

From 2015 to 2020, he snagged the Players’ Player Award five times in a row and took on the role of alternate captain from 2017 to 2020. Back in 2020, he joined the Carolina Hurricanes and kept being a solid player on the ice. In his retirement statement, Fast shared his appreciation for his time in the NHL.

The right winger recognized the teammates, coaches, staff, and fans who stood by him during his career, saying, “I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world. I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the New York Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream.”

The 33-year-old has really made his mark with both the Rangers and Hurricanes, and you can bet the fans are going to miss seeing him on the ice.

Leaving the NHL sooner than expected

There are quite a few players in the NHL who are older than Jesper Fast and are still out there playing. Retiring at just 33 has definitely stirred up some emotions among fans. One fan shared, “I’ll never forget you.” One fan shared their thoughts on his dedication on the ice, saying, “I knew it was bound to happen, still sucks. Fast was one of the hardest working players whenever he touched the ice, never quit in a game, always played hard. Thankful for the time that he was a Ranger. Wishing him the best in his future.”

Another Rangers fan said, “One of the best Rangers.” The right winger in hockey was really recognized for his strong work ethic, quick speed, and dependability, especially when it came to killing penalties. Fast played a big role in the Rangers’ journey to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and got the title of alternate captain in 2017.

Those contributions he made on the ice during that time really won over the fans. This fan said, “Loved him during his tenure with the Rangers and after! Wish him all the best!” A fan shared Fast’s accomplishment with New York, saying, “5 consecutive years NY Rangers Players Player Award Recipient, as voted by the players.” As Fast wraps up his NHL career, the impact he’s made while playing for the Canes and the Rangers will definitely stick around for a long time.