New York Islanders’ Gesture For Matthew Schaefer’s Late Mother Turns Heads

“That was the biggest thing to put on my heart.” These were the words of a young 17-year-old defenseman from the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters. But where did he say it? Not on the ice, not in a locker room, but in a quiet moment before walking into the biggest night of his life: the 2025 NHL Draft. For Matthew Schaefer, this wasn’t just about making history as the No.1 pick. It was about carrying someone with him, someone who couldn’t be there physically, but who never left his side. Who was it?

His mom, Jennifer Schaefer who passed away from breast cancer in February 2024. Most fans didn’t see it coming. When the New York Islanders called his name as the first overall pick, all eyes were on his reaction. But what followed wasn’t your typical fist pump or ear-to-ear grin. Schaefer walked to the stage, pulled on his Islanders jersey… and suddenly, he stopped. His hand reached for the chest. He kissed it. Then looked up toward the sky. And in front of a theater full of lights and cameras, he broke down. Why?

Because the Islanders had done something that wasn’t in any league manual. They had quietly sewn a pink breast cancer ribbon onto his jersey, right over the heart. And just below it? The initials “JS” – a tribute to his late mother, Jennifer. No announcement. No spotlight. Just a private gesture made public in the most beautiful way. As Matthew Schaefer later said, “You can see just how high-class the organization is. It really means a lot. I wish my mom could be here today. Obviously, she’s with me here in spirit… Cancer sucks, and it’s not fun. She didn’t feel the best, but she was always the happiest in the family. She would do anything for us.” The emotion didn’t stop there.

When Schaefer addressed Islanders fans during the draft party at UBS Arena, he brought the house down with one line: the team will “beat (the Rangers)... every time we play them.” And beyond the moment, his hockey credentials hold up, 22 points in just 17 games last season with the Erie Otters before he suffered a collarbone injury, and enough two-way dominance to make him the first defenseman taken No. 1 since Owen Power in 2021. The Islanders didn’t stop at Schaefer either, they landed Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson later in the first round.

But make no mistake: this night belonged to Matthew Schaefer who carried grief, grace, and greatness all on the same stage and to a team that knew exactly how to honor it. And he wasn’t the only one. The NHL Draft has quietly become a stage where raw emotion shows up just as much as raw talent and last year, another top pick broke down for reasons far deeper than hockey.

Not only Matthew Schaefer but also Michael Hage broke down on NHL draft night

Getting drafted into the NHL is a lifelong dream for most players but for Michael Hage, it meant something even bigger. It was about love, loss, and legacy. When the Montreal Canadiens called his name 21st overall at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Hage’s reaction wasn’t the typical high-five or pumped fist. Instead, he fought back tears. Why? Because this was the team his late father Alain had adored and his dad wasn’t there to witness it. Just a year earlier, Alain had tragically passed away in a pool accident during a backyard BBQ in July 2023. Choked up, Michael told reporters: “My dad would be so happy right now. It’s a dream come true for me honestly.” But, can a jersey hold that much emotion?

For Hage, it did. The Canadiens weren’t just his favorite team, they were his father’s dream, passed down through generations of a Montreal-rooted family. That connection added even more weight to the moment. “Growing up, he pushed me really hard, and he was my toughest critic but, at the same time, he was my biggest fan. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.” His tears weren’t just for the cameras, they were real, raw, and deeply human. And that was only part of his journey.

Just three years before, Hage suffered a torn labrum, a serious shoulder injury that threatened to derail his rise. But he came back stronger in 2023, scoring 75 points in 54 USHL games. He later committed to the University of Michigan, where he continued to shine. But no NCAA stat line could top the emotional impact of that night in Vegas – a moment that showed the NHL isn’t just about numbers. Sometimes, it’s about fulfilling a promise to someone you loved and carrying them with you into every shift just like Matthew Schaefer and Michael Hage.