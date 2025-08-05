NY Islanders Make Heartfelt Arrangements for Matthew Schaefer’s First NHL Contract Signing

For Matthew Schaefer, the 2025 NHL Draft wasn’t just a career-defining moment. It was deeply personal. Being selected No. 1 overall meant he would become the first Erie Otters player to achieve that honor since Connor McDavid. But the weight of the moment went beyond hockey history. It marked a major milestone in his life that was weighed down by the loss of his late mother, “I wish she could be here in person, but I know she’s smiling down,” Schaefer said in an emotional interview ahead of the draft.

As a poignant tribute, the young defenseman carried his mom close to him on draft day with her picture, along with her signature, on the inside lining of his custom suit. It was a private gesture of remembrance, something just for him. But what Schaefer couldn’t have anticipated was how deeply thoughtful the New York Islanders would be after selecting him. Understanding the significance of his journey, the Islanders went above and beyond to make his signing day more than just a formal occasion.

Instead of a typical contract signing, the franchise orchestrated a special event that honored the emotional journey of their 2025 NHL Draft first overall pick. Knowing how deep and personal losing his mother was for Schaefer, the Islanders invited 20 children who have also lost their moms. These kids believed they were simply attending a team event, unaware that they would play a central role in delivering a life-changing moment. Though no more contract information has been revealed yet, Matthew signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders.

In a powerful and emotional surprise, the children were the ones to present Schaefer with his first NHL contract. The gesture connected Schaefer’s personal story with those of the children in a way that transcended sports. This isn’t the first time that the Islanders’ camp has gone above and beyond to honor Schaefer’s life journey. On the first day of the 2025 NHL draft day, when Schaefer’s name was announced by the Islanders as their first pick, he was given an Islanders’ jersey with a pink cancer ribbon and the intials J.S (Jenifer Schaefer) to commemorate his mother’s memory.

Schaefer’s brother, when talking about how much the gesture meant to Matthew, had said, “It was so important for him. He wanted his mom here so much. He has his belief system… But the respect that the Islanders have shown by doing that goes to that next level. I mean, when you have an organization like that, you want to work hard.”

Matthew Schaefer misses his mom every day

In February of last year, Schaefer’s mother, Jennifer, passed away after a long and difficult battle with breast cancer. Her death left a void that no success on the ice could fill, as she had been his biggest supporter, guiding him every step of the way.

Even more heartbreaking? Just months earlier, a train struck and killed Schaefer’s billet mother, Emily Matson, a respected news anchor who had given him a second home while he was away from his family. Authorities later ruled the incident a suicide, compounding the grief and confusion for the then-16-year-old.



Reliving the losses, Matthew said, “I play for my mum every day, not only just play for my mum, but I carry myself to show people what my mum did for the person I am today.” Faced with the unimaginable weight of losing two mother figures within such a short period, Schaefer could have easily lost his way. But instead, he turned inward, found strength in his pain, and pushed forward with a sense of quiet determination that has since become part of his identity.