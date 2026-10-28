19-Year-Old NHL Phenom Scripts History With Stunning OT Performance in Team’s Win

Most NHL overtime periods feature short shifts as players tire and coaches make quick line changes. But on Tuesday night in New York, Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer did something unusual. The 19-year-old stepped onto the ice at the start of overtime against the Nashville Predators and stayed there for all five minutes.

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Schaefer became the first skater on record to play an entire five-minute NHL overtime period. The league began tracking real-time time-on-ice data in the 2009-10 season, and no forward or defenseman has accomplished the feat since. Among Islanders players, the previous mark was set by Casey Cizikas, who played 4:50 in overtime on March 9, 2023. The teenager from Hamilton went well beyond that mark.

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Schaefer did more than simply stay on the ice. He recorded four shot attempts against Nashville and drew a tripping penalty on Predators forward Filip Forsberg, giving the Islanders a power play in overtime.

NHL overtime is played three-on-three, creating plenty of open ice but leaving little room for mistakes. The pace can be exhausting, especially for defensemen who must cover large areas. Schaefer managed to stay on the ice for the entire five minutes while creating scoring chances and putting pressure on Nashville.

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He also set a personal high in total ice time, playing 32 minutes and 16 seconds. Schaefer made an impact offensively, too, assisting on Bo Horvat’s second-period goal. On the other hand, the Islanders are still trying to find their rhythm early in the season, and Schaefer’s performance showed how much he can contribute at both ends of the ice. He helped generate offense while taking on significant defensive responsibilities in a closely contested game.

Islanders coach Pete DeBoer praised Schaefer after the game, noting how active the young defenseman was throughout the contest.

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He also added, “He [Schaefer] wants to make a difference every shift, and that’s what’s so special about him. The enthusiasm to change the game every time his skates hit the ice is exceptional.”

The coach’s comments reflect the trust Schaefer has earned. Playing every second of overtime is a significant responsibility, especially for a teenager. It requires stamina, sound decision-making, and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

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Another Islander gets his moment in the same game

Though Schaefer’s record-setting shift did not decide the game, the Islanders ultimately prevailed 4-3 in a shootout. The game also marked a milestone for veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov, who earned his first NHL win since Nov. 14, 2024.

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It was a long wait for the veteran goaltender, making the victory a special moment in a game filled with notable performances.

Still, Schaefer’s overtime record was the biggest talking point after the game. His ability to remain on the ice for the entire period while continuing to make plays made the achievement even more impressive.

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The defenseman has built a star’s résumé.

Matthew Schaefer’s latest performance adds to an already impressive start to his NHL career. He unanimously won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie last season, quickly establishing himself as a standout player.

Now, he is adding more memorable moments early in the new campaign. Young defensemen often need years to earn the kind of responsibility Schaefer has already taken on at just 19.

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Last year, ESPN’s Alan Hahn wanted to know one thing on X: What did Matthew Schaefer do on the ice that made him a target for opposing teams? At the same time, Hahn issued a warning to the other players, reminding them that Matthew Schaefer was better than the others.

Ten months later, Schaefer continues to show what he can bring to the Islanders, whether he is setting an overtime record, playing a career-high number of minutes, or setting up a key goal. His latest performance is another reminder of the impact he can make at both ends of the ice.