Sidney Crosby Crosses Olympics Milestone Ahead of Canada’s QH Game at Milan

As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy move into the playoffs, Team Canada is the team to beat. At the heart of their success is their captain, Sidney Crosby. During Canada’s 10-2 win over France on February 15, Crosby did more than just help his team win; he made history.

By scoring a goal and adding two assists, Crosby reached 16 career Olympic points. This officially makes him Canada’s all-time leading scorer for the “NHL era” of the Olympics, moving him past the legendary Jarome Iginla. This record is special for hockey fans because of the history between the two players.

Back in 2010, it was Iginla who passed the puck to Crosby for the famous “Golden Goal” that won Canada the gold medal in Vancouver. Now, 16 years later, the 38-year-old Crosby has surpassed his old friend’s record. Even though he is one of the oldest players on the ice, Crosby is proving he can still play at the highest level alongside younger stars like Connor McDavid.

Breaking the record: How he did it

Crosby started the Milan Olympics with 13 career points, just behind Iginla (14) and Joe Sakic (13). He played great during the first few games of this tournament to close the gap. He got two assists in a 5-0 win against Czechia and scored a goal in a 5-1 win against Switzerland.

The record-breaking moment happened in the second period against France.

Crosby redirected a pass into the net to get his 15th point, taking the lead for himself. Later in the game, he added another assist to reach 16 points.

Sidney Crosby 16 Jarome Iginla 14 Joe Sakic 13

While some players from the very early 1900s have more points because the games were much different back then, Crosby’s 16 points are the most for any Canadian professional since NHL players started going to the Olympics in 1998.

What’s next for Team Canada?

Now that the first round is over, Canada is the #1 seed for the quarterfinals, which start on Wednesday, February 18. They have been unstoppable so far, scoring 20 goals and only letting in 3. While fans are celebrating Crosby’s new record, the team is focused on one thing.

Winning the gold medal on February 22.

In the next round, the Games become “win or go home.” Crosby’s experience will be very important here.

Even when he isn’t scoring, he is known for being the best defensive forward on the team and winning important faceoffs. He already has two gold medals (2010 and 2014), and he wants a third one to finish his career. With the way he and the rest of the team are playing, Canada looks like the heavy favorite to stand on top of the podium once again.

In conclusion, Sidney Crosby’s latest milestone is about more than just numbers; it is a celebration of his long and successful career with Team Canada. By passing Jarome Iginla’s record, Crosby has shown that he can still lead at the highest level, even as a new generation of stars like Connor McDavid begins to shine.

As the team moves into the quarterfinals in Milan, the focus shifts from individual records to the ultimate goal of winning another gold medal. For fans and teammates alike, Crosby’s record-breaking performance is a perfect reminder that “Captain Canada” is ready to lead his country to the top of the podium once again.