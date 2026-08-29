27-Year-Old Star Scripts NHL History As Colorado Avalanche Offers Massive Deal

Certain contracts become more than headline-making transactions. Paris Saint-Germain did just that when it paid Neymar’s $25.7 million release clause in 2017, setting a transfer record that still stands in soccer. Baseball has since had its own seismic deals, first with Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million Dodgers contract in 2023 and then Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million Mets pact in 2024. Now, the NHL just had one such contract with the Colorado Avalanche signing a 27-year-old defenseman.

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“Cale Makar has signed an 8-year, $20.4M AAV contract extension. Cale is now the HIGHEST-PAID player in the NHL,” reported B/R Open Ice.

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A record contract means record expectations, and Cale Makar has earned that attention in Colorado. The Avalanche agreed to an eight-year, $163.2 million extension with their star on Friday. The deal carries a $20.4 million annual value and runs through the 2034-35 season. That makes Makar the highest-paid player in NHL history once his extension begins.

But how did Colorado decide that Makar was worth such a massive commitment?

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The answer starts with Joe Sakic, who promised that he would take care of Makar’s contract. Sakic said, “Cale’s going to finish his career here. I’ve already talked to his agent so we’re confident it’s going to get worked out at some point,” in June.

The Avalanche then made that promise official by securing their franchise defenseman for the long haul. Cale Makar still has one season remaining on his current $54 million contract.

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However, Colorado knew waiting longer could make keeping him much harder than it is.

With the new CBA coming, the contract rules were about to change, and that added extra pressure. Starting September 16, teams can offer a max of 7 years instead of the previous 8 years. That gave Colorado and Makar a clear reason to complete their agreement before September.

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Makar reacted and said, “I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community.”

“I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization… thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett.”

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Some people may question the $163.2 million price tag, especially with Cale Makar taking almost 18% of Colorado’s cap. But his numbers show why the Avalanche were willing to make that investment.

Cale Makar has won 2 Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy during his career. He also helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022, producing 8 goals and 21 assists. Last season, he added 20 goals and 59 assists across 75 games in the regular season.

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Now, Makar’s contract could change how teams value their best defensemen. For Colorado, though, the decision was about keeping a player they still need badly. Makar has delivered in regular seasons, playoffs, and championship moments, making this contract a record-breaking move. But that record might not stand for long.

Quinn Hughes in line to break Cale Makar’s contract record

Cale Makar has changed the NHL contract market, and now Quinn Hughes could take that record even higher. Makar signed an 8-year, $163.4 million extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The deal gives him a $20.4 million AAV, making him the NHL’s highest-paid player ever.

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Now, many are wondering whether Hughes could become the next defenseman to break that record.

Hughes is entering the final season of his 6-year, $7.8 million AAV contract this year. The Minnesota Wild acquired him from Vancouver earlier this year, making his future very important. After Minnesota’s playoff exit, Hughes said he would definitely be open to re-signing.

That gives the Wild a clear reason to keep working toward another deal with him.

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The Wild have already seen how much Hughes can change games. Since coming to Minnesota, he produced 53 points in 48 regular-season games, then added 15 points during 11 playoff games. His skating and passing give Minnesota another way to control games from the back.

Keeping that impact could become even more important as the Wild continue building around their core.

But Minnesota cannot wait forever, because September 15 is the deadline for an 8-year extension. After that date, the new CBA will limit new contracts to 7 years. If Hughes wants maximum money, Minnesota could offer $20.8 million annually and break Cale Makar’s record.

That decision could become harder as time passes, especially if another player eventually takes Makar’s new mark.