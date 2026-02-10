Who Are J.T. Miller’s Wife and Kids? Meet Natalie Miller and Children

J.T. Miller, the American ice hockey star who made his mark with the New York Rangers, is known for his speed, power, and grit on the ice. His career has taken him through top teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks, showing his consistency as one of the NHL’s most dynamic players.

Away from the rink, the tough competitor turns into a devoted husband and dad. J.T. and his wife, Natalie, have been together since their teenage years, building a life rooted in love and loyalty. At the heart of his success lies a rock-solid support system.

Who Is J.T. Miller’s Wife, Natalie Miller?

Before becoming a Miller, she was known as Natalie Craig, a Pennsylvania native with strong roots and a sharp mind. While information on her exact birth date is not available, it’s understood that they’ve celebrated it in January.

Occasionally seen on the sidelines, she works hard keeping her family’s busy life running smoothly. Proving she’s every bit as driven off the ice as her husband is on it. It’s no wonder their paths crossed.

How Did J.T. Miller and Natalie Miller Meet?

J.T. and Natalie’s story goes way back. Reports say they began dating at just 15, true high school sweethearts who grew up side by side in Pennsylvania. Long before J.T. became an NHL name, Natalie was in the stands cheering him on.

For roughly 13 years, the two have shown glimpses of their relationship on social, albeit they prefer to stay on the down low.

Natalie has appeared on podcasts like ‘Never Offside with Julie & Cat,’ where she described their life as a “roller coaster” amid J.T. Miller’s trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers and family moves. Unlike JT’s prior trades, when she was one and eight months pregnant, then six weeks postpartum with a one-year-old, both without warning, this time she had advance notice.

“It was nice to have a heads-up. The first two times J.T. was traded, I was one, eight months pregnant, and the second time was six weeks postpartum with a one-year-old… and we had no heads-up for those, so it was very overwhelming.” Even so, the news still shocked her. “So when it actually did come, I was still so shocked.”

But through every season of his career, they’ve stayed the same steady team they’ve always been.

When Did J.T. Miller and Natalie Miller Get Married?

The couple married on July 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family and friends who joined them to celebrate their special day. According to reports, JT proposed to Natalie on September 1, 2015, after a horse-and-carriage ride in Central Park. Nearly a decade later, they remain happily married, sharing a love for adventure and the joy of raising their children together.

What Does Natalie Miller Do for a Living?

Natalie graduated from PennWest Clarion in 2015. She runs her own interior design firm, Natalie Miller Interiors, creating beautiful and comfortable home spaces through expert selections of furniture, colors, and decor. Previously, she served as Director of Operations at a Pennsylvania strategic consulting firm from 2019 to 2021. In the meantime, she dedicates time to charities supporting children and the homeless.

Who Are J.T. Miller’s Kids?

JT and Natalie Miller have three children who love watching their dad play hockey, often spotted at the rink in his jerseys. Their daughters are Scotlyn (born 2018) and Scarlett (born 2019), while their youngest son, Owen Edward, arrived in September 2022.

Does Natalie Miller Have Social Media?

Natalie has periodically deactivated or adjusted her social media accounts, including reports from 2024 when J.T. Miller took a leave of absence, and the family faced an influx of messages about it. She often shared glimpses of family vacations and her interior design work while maintaining discretion. The NHL star upholds that tradition on his @j.tmiller9 profile, though his most recent family post is a Christmas greeting that dates to 2023.

For now, he’ll keep his focus on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. It’s his debut on the Olympic stage, alongside Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck in Team USA. Surely, Natalie and his children will be watching closely as the team eyes the Gold.