NHL Addresses Ice Concerns at Milan Olympic Hockey Venue After Trial Run

With just 24 days until the Winter Olympics, Milan’s Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena faces back-to-back problems, from rink issues to unfinished construction. In fact, last week, organizers admitted the arena won’t be fully complete before the women’s event begins, though the ice will be ready. In between, the arena hosted its first test event, and NHL officials have given their verdict.

Recently, the arena opened up to the public for the first time as it hosted its first mandatory test events. NHL and NHL Players’ Association representatives attended the event, which consisted of a number of Italian Cup games. Seven matches were held from January 9 to 11, including semifinals and finals.

Though such events ordinarily take place months in advance, officials called it “a good trial run,” but also revealed issues that need attention, including the completion of 14 locker rooms.

Additionally, a hole appeared in the ice before the puck even dropped and had to be patched up before play began. “While challenges are inherent with new ice and a still-under-construction venue, we expect that the work necessary to address all remaining issues will continue around the clock,” wrote the NHL and NHLPA in a statement shared with ESPN.

Imago Credits – X / @Brian_Pinelli

Even NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that these issues were normal given the circumstances. However, he added that authorities had assured that the necessary work would be completed in time for the Games. To speed up the process, the NHL has even flown out its own ice experts to consult.

While such issues are not uncommon on fresh ice, they raised concerns given the importance of safety for top-level players.

“The NHL and NHLPA will continue to monitor the situation, standing ready to consult and advise on the work being done to ensure that the local organizing committee, the IOC, and the IIHF deliver a tournament and playing conditions befitting the world’s best players,” continued the NHL and NHLPA’s statement.

IIHF President Luc Tardif also expressed his confidence: “There is no reason that NHL will not come. We want to make sure about the quality of ice, the security for the players, doesn’t matter where they come from. So now I can say we’re ready for the competition.”

Despite these assurances, the arena known as Hockey 1 still faces multiple challenges.

Hockey 1 faces other major hurdles ahead of the NHL’s Olympic return

With little time to spare, construction efforts were geared towards getting the playing surface ready, to the detriment of the rest of the building.

The main rinks, practice rinks, and locker rooms are expected to be ready before the start of the men’s tournament on February 11, but not all finishing touches will be done in time for the women’s tournament, which begins on February 5.

Another major concern is the rink’s size. The ice sheet is about three feet shorter than standard NHL dimensions, violating an agreement signed by the NHL and NHLPA with the IOC and IIHF in July. Though league officials weren’t happy about the violation, they did concede the smaller surface shouldn’t affect play or player safety.

More concerning is the fact that the main rink is still not fully complete, and per The Athletic, neither is the practice rink.

Beyond the ice surface, other issues include the arena’s diminished seating and fan amenities. Originally designed for 14,000 spectators, the capacity has been reduced to around 11,800. Plans for concession stands inside the arena have been abandoned, with officials pivoting to food trucks outside.

With so much at stake, the NHL’s focus on the arena will remain intense right up to the first puck drop.