NHL Commissioner Shuts Paul Bissonnette on National TV Amid His Florida Panthers State-Tax Controversy

Former NHL player-turned-announcer Paul Bissonnette has been harping on the Florida state tax policy and its apparent advantages for a while. “The fact that Florida, not only is it an unbelievable team, an unbelievable market, but the fact that you’re not paying state tax,” the former Penguins player said on NHL on TNT after the Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

“That is an advantage that maybe has to be addressed in the next CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement). That’s a conversation for another day.” Bissonnette said while discussing Florida’s victory. However, fellow panelist Anson Carter was having none of it, saying that no one argued against the tax advantage when teams like the Cats or the Tampa Bay Lightning struggled in the league.

Yet, it seems Paul Bissonnette wasn’t done arguing his point; this time, trying his luck with NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman. Turns out it wasn’t a good idea. Bettman roasted the NHL analyst and his argument when the former Penguin asked him about plans to balance out the Florida Panthers’ tax advantage. “It’s a ridiculous issue. When the Florida Teams weren’t good, which was for about 17 years? Okay, nobody said anything about it,” said Bettman, taking a page out of Carter’s counterargument.

