NHL Community Devastated by Detroit Red Wing Legend Alex Delvecchio’s Sad Demise

2025 is turning out to be a nightmarish year for hockey fans. While this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs were definitely one for the history books, there have also been enough heartbreaking affairs in the first few months of 2025 to trade off the postseason glee entirely. And now, just as the NHL Draft comes to an end, sorrowful news emerging from the Detroit Red Wings’ camp once again plunges the community into mourning.

“Few athletes in any sport ever have been as synonymous with one franchise as Alex Delvecchio was with the Detroit Red Wings,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in an official statement following the iconic hockey center’s unfortunate demise on Tuesday. Delvecchio cemented his status as one of the all-time hockey greats over 25 seasons with the Red Wings. Justifiably, the fans were left with nothing but sadness.

The official Detroit Red Wings X account shared an emotional statement from the Hall of Famer’s family members via a post on July 1. “To our Red Wings Fans, Friends and Hockey Community, It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Alex Delvecchio, who left us peacefully on July 1, 2025, surrounded by his family at the age of 93 years old,” reads the brooding statement.

A member of Gordie Howe’s famous “Production Line”, Delvecchio played 1670 games, including both in the regular and postseason, and will always be known for his thunderous scoring skills as a Red Wings star. However, his impact also go beyond the skating rink. “Alex was more than a hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many,” the Delvecchio family’s statement went on. A similar statement was also put forth by the NHL boss. “An elegant skater, deft playmaker and beloved teammate,” Bettman hailed the deceased legend.

And soon enough, fans started showing up with their final goodbyes for the fallen comrade. “Godspeed Alex Delvecchio. Legend of the game,” wrote one fan, waving adieu to the Red Wings’ icon, who made Howe’s time in charge of the team all the more memorable. Sending off the 3x Stanley Cup champion to the great unknown wasn’t an easy task, but the fans did their best.

