NHL Community Left in Tears as Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Heartfelt Message to Late Hockey Star

Johnny Gaudreau sadly passed away last year on August 29 in a tragic bicycle accident with his brother Matthew. At that time, he left behind his wife, Meredith, and their two young kids—Noa and Johnny Jr.—with another little one (Carter) on the way. Even though he passed away at just 31, he really made a lasting impact, both on the ice as a cherished NHL star and at home.

Johnny’s kids carry his legacy in their eyes and spirit, while his wife keeps his memory alive with every milestone and sweet moment they share. In a heartfelt and personal essay for The Players’ Tribune, Meredith Gaudreau shared her emotions as she paid tribute to Johnny on the first Father’s Day he won’t be able to celebrate in person.

Meredith talked about the huge emptiness that’s been left behind—how the little things, like those sweet first smiles and cozy bedtime cuddles, are mixed with a touch of sadness since Johnny isn’t around to see them. Every child holds a bit of him. But the truth that their dad is suddenly gone brings a fresh wave of grief that hits them every single day.

“You were perfect. I don’t know how you could have ever been better,” Meredith wrote, paying tribute to her late husband. Meredith shares that gut-wrenching moment when she found out about Johnny and his brother Matthew’s accident—a day that was supposed to be a day of celebration but turned into one of unimaginable loss.

Meredith talks about the intense physical pain that came next, the nights spent tossing and turning in distress, and how each trip to the doctor with her newborn was a harsh reminder that Johnny must have been right there beside her. “To go from getting ready for a beautiful wedding all week with your sister, to being in a funeral home with Madeline trying to figure all these things out — it just hurt so much. It was weird and it was awful. I had to go to the doctor for our third baby. The first of my appointments where you weren’t holding my hand,” wrote Meredith.

Even in the midst of this unimaginable sorrow, what stands out the most is Meredith’s steadfast love and quiet strength. The hockey community really felt something after reading this tribute.

Johnny Gaudreau’s tribute left them in tears

Hockey fans are really feeling it in the comments, showing just how powerful Meredith’s words are. “Well now I’m sobbing. Beautiful tribute,” A fan commented, “Amazing Mer! Hugs and God Bless.” “Don’t think I’ll ever not cry when I see a tribute to him,” read a comment, showing just how deeply Johnny Gaudreau’s memory still touches his fans, with tears always present in every remembrance. So, besides the tribute, Meredith Gaudreau recently made a trip to Sean Monahan’s place to drop off the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

“I’m nervous. I’m excited. I just want to make sure he knows that today is a good day. We are here to celebrate how amazing of a person you are,” Johnny’s wife said before handing over the award. But you know what the best part was? Sean had no clue he was voted to win this NHL trophy, or that Meredith would be the one to present it to him. When he got it, he was really surprised and emotional. He said, “Having Meredith come down is, I mean, having three kids at home, to surprise me… Something that, I mean, I’ll be thankful forever. It was a lot of emotions straight away. Very special for her to make the effort to come present that to me.”

Monahan played alongside Johnny for 9 seasons with the Calgary Flames, and that really meant a lot to him. Reflecting on Johnny’s tribute, this fan really appreciates the strength of his family during such a tough time, saying, “Whenever I see or think of the Gaudreau family, my heart shatters for them all over again. What a tragedy. They have all been so strong throughout.” Another fan shared, “May God bless and keep the Gaudreau family. Yup, we’re all crying.”

Every comment on social media really highlighted how Meredith’s tribute has resonated with so many, connecting personal loss with a shared sense of mourning. The wave of feelings—from tears to prayers—shows just how deep the connection is between the Gaudreaus and the hockey community.