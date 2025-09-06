NHL Community Mourns Legendary Hockey Hall of Famer’s Demise After Tough Cancer Battle

It wasn’t just on the skating rink that Ken Dryden made a name for himself. Sure, winning the Stanley Cup 6 times in the 1970s made Dryden a bona fide legend within the NHL community. But then again, that was hardly the highlight of his long, illustrious career. The Hockey Hall of Fame member was also an author, lawyer, Maple Leafs president, and member of Canada’s Parliament, underscoring how his life went far beyond the world of hockey. Obviously, when such a stalwart passes away, it’s nothing but heartbreak.

On September 5, hockey insider Frank Seravalli took to X to share the news of Dryden’s tragic passing. “Hockey icon and the game’s conscience for the better part of six decades, the Montréal Canadiens announced the passing of legend Ken Dryden on Friday at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer,” reading the wailing caption of the post, as Seravalli called the NHL legend’s demise “an incredible loss.” There’s no arguing that.

But why does the loss of Dryden feel so profound? Was it the goalie’s incredible success with the Canadiens in 1971, when he managed to upset Bobby Orr’s Boston Bruins and win the Stanley Cup, along with bagging the Conn Smyth Trophy? Or was it the Calder Trophy awarded to him the next season that formally accepted the 6-foot-4 NHL netminder as the Rookie of the Year? Or, maybe, it was the incredible Stanley Cup-winning run for four years cementing himself as a key member of Montreal’s dominant run in the 70s. Yes, all of those, AND more.

As if winning the Vezina Trophy five times in eight seasons wasn’t enough of a feat, the ex-Montreal goalie finished his short career with an incredible .922 save percentage and 46 shutouts. Along with being an NHL icon, Ken was also a writer, a thinker, a lawyer, a politician, and a reformer. After retiring at the mere age of 31, Dryden pursued the intellectual aspect of life, finding success in almost everything he did.

“We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today. Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport,” said Geoff Molson, Owner and President of the Montreal Canadiens, in an official statement.

Dryden also served as Minister of Social Development under Prime Minister Paul Martin between 2004 and 2005, a tenure marked by the former NHL star’s relentless pursuit to improve his fellow countrymen’s social lives. He was awarded the Officer of the Order of Canada years later as an acknowledgment of his exceptional work in the Canadian parliament. “On behalf of the National Hockey League, we mourn the passing of a legendary Canadian,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who, as a fellow Cornelian, could hardly ever forget how Dryden led the Big Red to the NCAA trophy in 1967.

Obviously, with the hockey player deciding to take his leave from the world, fans had to come forward with their own condolence messages.

NHL fans flock together to say their goodbyes

Truth be told, this year has been pretty bad for those who enjoy reveling in the NHL goalies’ triumphs more than anything else at hockey games. April was particularly devastating. In a span of just days, the world lost Mark LaForest, the iconic goalie who played for the Toronto, Ottawa, Philadelphia, and Detroit, and was known for his iconic brawl with Sean Burke. Just days later, former star and the Calgary Flames’ broadcaster Greg Millen also followed suit, leaving the fans in a flux of despair. It’s no different in Dryden’s case.

“Canadiens fans lost a legend, hockey lost its conscience, my beer league team just lost its excuse,” one fan tried to find a sliver of humor to keep the spirits high on the day when everything else looked bleak. “Damn, not the news I was hoping to see tn. RIP legend,” another fan was just as saddened. The former Miracle on Ice kept prompting more fans to note their heartbroken feelings.

via Imago Sep 10, 2006; Toronto, ON, Canada; Portraits of Liberal Leadership candidate Ken Dryden at his home near Casa Loma. Also shown near his old home where he used to play ball hockey as a kid in his fully paved, hockey ready, backyard. Mandatory PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAt14_ 20060910_mdm_t14_844

“ Great man,” wrote another fan, who also shared an image of their copy of The Game, considered one of the best books on hockey and written by Dryden. One more fan commented, “One of the very few voices in hockey to openly embrace diversity in more than just empty platitudes. Rest in peace, Icon.”

The former Federal Liberals minister was dearly beloved by his countrymen. Recalling how Dryden never had people to talk ill of him, one fan wrote, “ People that spoke about him always had nice things to say about him A great hockey player and an even better person. RIP.” How about you? Have any fond memories of Ken yourself? Do share with us!