NHL Draft: Matthew Schaefer, Still Mourning Mother’s Loss, Is Finding Happiness in Pain

We’re just hours away from the 2025 NHL Draft. Like every year, a long list of future hockey celebrities will begin their journey in the League through the process. Among them, Matthew Schaefer, the Erie Otters’ defenseman, is already being lauded for being on the fast track to stardom. However, even though the teenager is most likely going to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, his personal life has been turbulent in recent months. But Schaefer is hanging on.

The OHL star lost his mother to breast cancer in February of last year. Only two months after Jenifer Schaefer’s death, Matthew was struck with another hard blow to the guts: Emily Matson, his billet mother, departed the mortal world after taking her own life. That sure is a lot of sadness and heartbreak to carry into your draft year. However, the indomitable spirit that he is, the 17-year-old, isn’t one to cave into his ordeals.

In an article from June 26, NHL.com shared Matthew Schaefer’s mental state going into the 2025 NHL Draft. Understandably, the topic of his late mother came up during the conversation. “I think my mom’s going to go right into my head when I get picked because, you know, I wish she could be here,” the Otters star didn’t beat around the bush about the fact that he would justifiably miss having his biggest cheerleader by his side on the day that can easily turn out to be the biggest day of his professional career.

Still, Schaefer noted that the thought of being in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft is something that’s helping him to push through the heaviness of his heaving heart. “…there’s definitely going to be a lot of things that play a part in it, but it’s more happy tears than anything,” he was quoted as saying in the NHL article from Thursday. Matthew’s optimism isn’t misplaced.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Matthew Schaefer

Compared to other projected top picks from previous years, Schaefer has played very few games in his draft year. In total, the rising hockey star played 17 regular-season games for the OHL’s Erie Otters, 2 in the inaugural CHL-U.S. NTDP Prospects Challenge, and 2 with Team Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship. That’s almost half the number of games than most of his peers, which should be enough to underscore that Schaefer’s talents are on a whole different level.

“He plays a totally fearless game,” said one of the 10 NHL Draft scouts on Schaefer’s skills, while another affirmed the thought, saying, “[Schaefer] is clear cut above everyone else.” Surely, these experts didn’t just decide to blurt out random statements! But all these comments will only make the New York Islanders’ fans beam!

Matthew Schaefer could be the centerpiece to the Islanders’ climb back to the top

The Isles didn’t have the best campaign in 2024-25. Finishing the regular season in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. A rather drab performance by the team that hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in over forty years. They should have shown more hunger and initiative on the ice; many fans would agree. However, a serious kick to the systems might be in order.

via Imago Credits: Newyorkislanders

The New York Islanders won the NHL Draft lottery and will get to pick the first player this year. With blue line specialist Noah Dobson potentially on his way out of the Big Apple, Schaefer could be the star who leads the Islanders’ defensive duties next season. Moreoever, this would also be the perfect move for the new GM, Mathieu Darche, to prove that he has elaborate visions on how to reinstate the New York franchise back to its former glory.

All of these are only good news for a young talent like Matthew Schaefer. However, despite all the speculations about his upcoming celebrity status, the memory of his late mom isn’t something he can keep out of his mind. But that’s also something that drives him to keep doing his best. “I carry myself to show people what my mum did for the person I am today,” the Erie defenseman was heard saying in a social media upload by Sportsnet just days ago.

But could the 2025 NHL Draft help bring some silver lining for Matthew Schaefer amidst all the blues? What do you reckon? Tell us!