NHL Draft: Michael Hage’s Emotional Father’s Last Wish Moment Resurfaces

Every year, the NHL Entry Draft turns into a two-day ride full of ups and downs, where dreams come true or get put on hold. It’s quite an experience, isn’t it? From that weighted lottery that helps curb late-season tanking to the nail-biting moment when prospects hear their name called on stage, it’s all about hope, strategic risks, and building for the future. Behind the scenes, there is actual drama—nervous families pacing before the event, optimistic chats with coaches, and early morning jitters—as teams and fans pore over statistics and scouting reports.

First-rounders definitely have a lot of pressure on them, while late-round picks are out there looking for those redemption stories that could really turn things around for their teams. In the end, with hugs, tears, and camera flashes all around, the NHL Draft really stands out as one of hockey’s most intense, emotional, and unforgettable nights—where futures are being shaped right before our eyes.

Michael Hage, a lifelong Canadiens fan from a Montreal-rooted family, had one of those unforgettable moments in hockey when he heard his name called 21st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in June 2024. Hage fought back tears and said, “My dad would be so happy right now. It’s a dream come true for me, honestly.”

Unfortunately, his father, Alain, had tragically died in a pool accident a year before, so this was a way to honor his memory. Hage really worked hard to get to that moment. On X, Michigan Hockey reshared this moment from the 2024 NHL Draft, stating, “It was a special moment at the 2024 NHL Draft when Michael Hage was selected by his late father’s favorite team, the Montreal Canadiens.”

After bouncing back from a shoulder injury with the Chicago Steel (torn labrum in 2022) and snagging the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence for his character and competitiveness, he made a huge jump in the NHL Central Scouting rankings, moving up to become a first-round prospect. He then decided to join the University of Michigan, where he quickly made a name for himself and stood out in the NCAA.

That draft night in Las Vegas was about so much more than just picking players—it was a story of resilience, dedication, and leaving a lasting legacy. Hage didn’t just get picked by his childhood team; he was also fulfilling his dad’s dream while starting his own journey. So, what’s his hockey career like?

The Montreal Canadiens won’t regret their NHL Draft decision

During the 2023-24 USHL season with the Chicago Steel, Hage really showed off his scoring skills right from the start. In 54 regular-season games, he scored 33 goals and added 42 assists, totaling 75 points. That put him fourth in league scoring and earned him a spot on the USHL First All-Star Team.

Even though he missed half of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury, he made a great comeback, finishing strong with five goals and five assists in the last 13 games, which really helped push the Steel to the Clarke Cup finals. His impressive performance really got him noticed as one of the best forwards in the USHL and a standout in Montreal’s draft class.

After being picked 21st overall by the Canadiens, Hage went on to the University of Michigan for the 2024-25 season, where he quickly made his mark. By the middle of the season, Hage had notched up 12 goals and 19 assists in 28 NCAA games, placing him among the top freshmen in the country. By early March, he wrapped up his freshman season with 13 goals and 34 points in 33 games. Hage has some seriously impressive puck skills, can really move during a rush, and has shown he can produce. It looks like he’s on the right path to becoming an important player for Montreal soon.