NHL Draft: Top 5 Talents Who Missed Out on No 1 Overall

Every year, the NHL Draft turns from just another date on the calendar into an amazing display of hope, excitement, and spectacle. The draft weekend takes place in cities all over the continent, often in impressive arenas or unique spots like Las Vegas’s Sphere in 2024. It turns into a big celebration, bringing together scouts, executives, agents, and families all in one exciting place. As soon as the prospects walk onto the carpet in their sharp suits, you can feel the nerves in the air. Then, when Commissioner Gary Bettman calls out a name, the crowd erupts into cheers.

It’s a moment where futures kick off, confetti showers down, and the vibe of the city sparks with every choice made. For fans, it’s all about the excitement and the bright lights; for teams, it’s the result of endless scouting and hard work; and for young athletes, it’s a deeply emotional moment, where their lifelong dreams come together with fate—bringing congratulations, tears, and even a touching kiss of remembrance, like Matthew Schaefer’s heartfelt tribute to his late mother this year.

“Seeing the ribbon on my jersey, and I saw a picture, it has J.S. on my back here,” Schaefer said. “You can see just how high-class the organization is. It really means a lot. I wish my mom could be here today. Obviously, she’s with me here in spirit. … Cancer sucks, and it’s not fun. She didn’t feel the best, but she was always the happiest in the family. She would do anything for us.” According to a report by Sportsnet, while some players may see themselves as the first overall choice, that is not always the case. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some hockey stars worth checking out.

Michael Misa had an incredible 2024-25 OHL season that was truly historic. He’s at the top of the league with 134 points—62 goals and 72 assists! He even tied an OHL single-season goals record and snagged MVP honors with the Eddie Powers Memorial and Red Tilson trophies. Even though he didn’t get picked first, the San Jose Sharks went with him as the second overall choice, highlighting his maturity, two-way game, and great connection with teammates like Macklin Celebrini.

“[It] feels unbelievable. From the second I heard my name called until now, it’s just excitement. I’m really grateful,” Misa said, admitting post-draft that he wasn’t sure where he’d land, but expressed excitement and gratitude. “I knew there was a chance [to go] one, two, or three. I wasn’t really too sure where I’d end up, but San Jose is a great spot. [I had] no clue until they announced my name. Then it was just excitement.”

Anton Frondell, the talented Swedish center from Djurgardens IF, caught the attention of scouts by racking up 25 points in 29 men’s-league games. Frondell was picked third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, and there’s been quite a bit of chatter about whether he should have been the second pick instead of Misa. Some mock drafts even hinted that he wouldn’t drop past third place.

James Hagens, who was once seen as a potential top-2 pick, had a pretty good freshman year at Boston College, racking up 37 points in 37 NCAA games. The Boston Bruins picked him seventh overall, which is still a solid spot, just a bit shy of what some had hoped for.

Caleb Desnoyers, picked fourth overall by Utah, really showcased his top-notch two-way center skills. While playing in the QMJHL with Moncton, he racked up 84 points over 56 games, scoring 35 goals and adding 49 assists. He earned a lot of praise for being one of the draft’s most reliable defensive centers—just what the Mammoth were looking for.

Porter Martone was picked fifth by Philadelphia after having an impressive season in the OHL, racking up 98 points with 37 goals and 61 assists in just 57 games with Brampton, all while serving as the team captain. But whether you’re picked 1st overall or not, the NHL draft always brings some emotional moments each year, just like we saw with a certain event from last year.

NHL Draft showcasing impressive hockey stories

Michael Hage’s path to the NHL draft was filled with ups and downs, which made his draft night especially meaningful. In July 2023, he faced the heartbreaking loss of his father, Alain, due to a tragic pool accident—a moment that could have completely thrown his career off track. Hage found solace in hockey after dealing with a torn labrum that kept him out for a big chunk of the USHL season.

Once he was back on the ice, he had an impressive run, racking up 75 points in 54 games with the Chicago Steel. His hard work paid off, as he earned First Team all-star honors and the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence for showing such resilience and character. When they called his name as the 21st overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2024 NHL Draft, Hage couldn’t hold back his emotions. He spoke through tears, dedicating this special moment to his late father.

“My dad would be so happy right now. It’s a dream come true for me, honestly,” he said, recognizing how important it is to not only achieve his own goals but also to honor his father’s last wish. It was such a touching moment when his childhood team made the selection, and you could really feel the joy from the fans celebrating the personal story behind his draft night.