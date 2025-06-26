NHL Faces Growing Backlash as Evander Kane LTIR Update Fuels Edmonton Oilers Controversy

The NHL Stanley Cup Final is over, and the winners are still celebrating their hard-fought victory. However, as the upcoming season approaches, the NHL is focusing on a critical issue related to the potential misuse of the Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) list. In a recent case, the league is reportedly investigating Evander Kane for continuing to play with the Oilers despite being placed on the injured reserve, which has sparked a backlash from fans. In the Panthers’ case, it was Matthew Tkachuk under scrutiny. But the issue is not just about certain players. It is about addressing bad practices and closing the loopholes that threaten the integrity of the game.

According to The Hockey News, the NHL and NHLPA are currently in the early stages of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. There has been growing discussion around the pressing need to finally close the Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) loophole, which has been a point of controversy ever since the salary cap system was introduced in 2005.

So, here’s the deal. This rule is supposed to help teams when they lose a player to injury for a long time. It’s meant to give them some flexibility to sign someone else. But let’s be real, teams have figured out how to use it to their advantage. They load up on players before the playoffs, when there’s no salary cap, and ice a team that’s way over the limit. Some teams swear by it, while others are all like, “Hey, that’s not fair!” and claim it’s just a way to cheat the system.

However, the NHL is not looking too seriously about abolishing this practice. In a recent update, Frank Seravalli reported that deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL is still contemplating on asking the Oilers for more information on the usage of Evander Kane’s LTIR relief. Talking about it, Daly said. “I’ve held that as pending.” He also added, “I haven’t made any decisions yet with respect to how long I’m going to hold it pending.” This invited backlash on the NHL’s handling of the subject of misuse of the LTIR.

One fan couldn’t hold his anger and just said, “I don’t understand this league lol,” which makes sense, because either you investigate when in doubt or have no doubt at all. How do you contemplate on making a decision to question? This was implied in another fan’s comment, which says, “Because why give an organization clarity going into the most important week of the offseason, right? Joke of a league sometimes.” Noticing a direct dig by NHL toward Evander Kane only, fans also commented defending the Edmonton Oilers: “The league will absolutely find a way to punish the Oilers for something that had zero impact, and now he is gone.” Evander Kane was just traded to the Vancouver Canucks just a few hours ago.

One fan commented, “Should have been done before the playoffs started, idiots.” While others expressed their anger, saying, “Just an absolute joke.” This mending and bending of rules at will with no set process is definitely striking the wrong chords with the fans, who now question the fairness of the league’s operating all together.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!