brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

NHL Faces Sabotage Claims After Florida vs Oilers Viewership Makes Worst Record in Decades

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 20, 2025 | 1:01 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“We lost to a really good team. Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, but they’re a heck of a team. They’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after losing 5-1 to the Florida Panthers in the final Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup championship. But the defeat marked a loss beyond the rink.

Despite the high stakes and the presence of star players, the NHL failed to capture widespread attention from fans and spectators worldwide, reporting surprisingly low viewership numbers. Braylon Breeze shared the update on X, “Game 6 of the Oilers–Panthers Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.327 million viewers across English and French networks. The 2025 Stanley Cup Final averaged 4.366 million viewers across Canada — down 4% from the first six games of last year’s series.” Was it the team’s inconsistent performance or the unfavourable game timings? The lack of audience raised serious concerns about the league’s reach and relevance!

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

With viewership dropping, is it time for the NHL to rethink its strategy to engage fans?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved