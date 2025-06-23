NHL Fans Back Florida Panthers’ Diss to Connor McDavid and Others Amid Celebration Backlash

“I lost to a very good team,” Connor McDavid didn’t have anything bad to say about the team that defeated the Oilers twice in a row at the Stanley Cup Finals. And yet, it seemed like the Florida Panthers were more interested in returning the Edmonton captain’s kind words with diss after diss.

From dancing to the Pink Pony Club inside the locker room right after lifting Lord Stanley for the second consecutive time to Matthew Tkachuk’s sneering “Connor McDavid who?” quip at Florida’s victory bash at the E11even nightclub, the Florida Panthers squad hasn’t been subtle about their feelings on the back-to-back Cup losers. But fans are definitely loving it!

The Daily Faceoff‘s managing editor, Matt Larkin, took to X on June 22 to admit that the Pathers’ unabashed digs at the Oilers are something he’s actually enjoying quite a bit. “I actually think it’s kinda awesome and wish more teams would be this brash and full of personality,” in his social media update, Larkin claimed that the unfiltered way the Cats’ players have been celebrating their victory over Edmonton is truly like a fresh breath in the otherwise stale NHL scene.

And the fans didn’t hesitate to agree. “I love it!” one fan came forward with vehement support for Larkin’s POV on how the Panthers are winning hearts by being so ruthless about their triumph over the Oilers.

The story is developing…