NHL Fans Bid Farewell to Washington Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom as Stanley Cup Champion Returns Home

Well… after sooo long, Nicklas Backstrom is officially back in the game. But just not where you might’ve expected. The 37-year-old center, who spent his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals since 2006, announced on 28th July that he’s signed with his home team. Who? Well, it’s Brynas IF in Sweden. Even though his last NHL appearance was way back on October 29, 2023, just over 12 minutes on the ice in a 3-1 win over the Sharks. Days later, he stepped away from hockey, citing an “ongoing injury situation” with his left hip. It was uncertain. Fans were left wondering if that was the end. Turns out, it wasn’t goodbye; it was just the pause before a new chapter.

To mark the occasion, the NHL shared a now-viral tribute on X and it hit fans right in the heart. The photo? A grinning Backstrom, arms raised, lifting the Stanley Cup during that 2018 championship moment. He’s in full Caps gear, with a white jersey, the alternate captain “A” stitched on, and a “CHAMPS” cap on his head, and the crowd behind him is going wild. The caption was short and perfect: “A Nicklas Backstrom appreciation post.” One photo. One Cup. And one legacy fans will never forget. But was coming back so easy?

Backstrom’s comeback brings him back to where it all began: Brynas IF, the team from his hometown in the Swedish Hockey League. “I’ve always felt like a return to Brynas was in the cards should the opportunity present itself,” Backstrom said. “That’s been a drive of mine, to be able to return and play for Brynas. I’ve spent the past two years away from the game, focusing mostly on rehabbing my injury, so I feel incredibly energized and excited to get back on the ice and help the team achieve success.” It’s not just about hockey; it’s about coming full circle. And even as he looks ahead, he took time to look back: “I had 18 incredibly good years in Washington… I have a lot to thank them for.” Leaving the NHL? Not at all. But leaving the hearts of Capitals fans? Maybe.

The Washington Capitals made sure to show their love too, releasing a warm statement: “The Washington Capitals would like to thank Nicklas Backstrom for his countless contributions to our organization and wish him the very best as he returns to Sweden to continue his hockey career in Brynas.” From silky passes to the Cup win, he wasn’t the loudest star, but he was one of the most consistent, loyal, and brilliant players in the league. And while we may not see him playing for the Washington Capitals on NHL ice, one thing’s for sure: fans couldn’t control their emotions.

Fans celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s homecoming with full hearts

One fan cheered, “The wizard returns home with fire in his stride 🧊🪄.” Another called him a “Future Hall of Famer! #ALLCAPS,” and one simply said, “Playmaker.” NHL fans are feeling all the feels as Nicklas Backstrom has signed a one-year deal with Swedish club Brynas IF, with an option for a second season. It’s the same team where his pro journey began back in 2004-05 and after two injury-riddled years.

Backstrom spent the entire 2024–25 NHL season on long-term injured reserve and played just eight games the season before. On November 1, 2023, he stepped away from the Caps due to lingering issues with his surgically repaired hip. In a recent interview, he admitted the idea of retirement was very real: “At some point, it probably popped up,” he told Aftonbladet. “But the love and desire to continue playing have always burned inside me.” After undergoing a hip resurfacing surgery, most counted him out. But Backstrom never stopped believing and never stopped skating.

A legend in every way, Nicklas Backstrom retires from the NHL in 2023 with 1,033 points in 1,105 games, second only to Alex Ovechkin in team history. He helped deliver Washington’s first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018 with a 23-point playoff run. Even after stepping back, he stayed close, joining practices, attending alumni events, and traveling with the team to see Ovechkin break Gretzky’s record. Now, as he heads home to where it all began, the NHL world watches with pride.

“That moment when you’re lifting more than just your spirits Stanley Cup vibes!” one fan wrote. Another added, “So glad he got his moment with the Cup.” And they weren’t exaggerating. In 2018, after 43 long seasons, the Washington Capitals finally did the unthinkable and won their first-ever Stanley Cup. While Alex Ovechkin took home playoff MVP, Nicklas Backstrom was the architect behind the scenes. That Cup run turned years of frustration into joy and changed everything for the Caps.

Despite playing with two fractured fingers, Backstrom delivered when it mattered most, racking up 18 assists and 23 total points in the postseason. One of his most iconic moments came in Game 5 of the Final when he slipped a pinpoint cross-ice pass to Ovechkin on the power play. Even injured, Backstrom kept the engine running. That pass didn’t just win a game; it sealed a legacy. And then came the moment. After Ovechkin hoisted the Cup in Vegas, he turned and handed it straight to Backstrom, one of the most emotional gestures in franchise history.

The two shared the victory like they had shared the grind for over a decade. “Finally, we finally did it… We’re so happy about this and happy we did it together,” Backstrom said afterward. Now, as he eases into Sweden’s SHL, where the pace is slower and the rink is bigger, Backstrom’s story feels like it’s come full circle. Brynas IF, filled with ex-NHL talent and backed by a less punishing 52-game season, is giving their hometown hero the space to write one more chapter, his way.