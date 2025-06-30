NHL Fans Left Emotional as Lanny McDonald’s Retires After 10 Years of Leadership

It began with a moustache and a dream – a red blur racing down the wing, lifting the Calgary Flames to their first Stanley Cup in 1989. But for Lanny McDonald, the game of hockey never ended with the final whistle. After his playing days were over in 1989, he stepped into a different kind of leadership role, this time, off the ice. Now, after a decade of guiding the Hockey Hall of Fame with the same integrity and passion that defined his career, McDonald has retired as chairmain of the Board of the Hockey Hall of Fame, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy both on and off the rink.

McDonald’s tenure as chairman began in March 2015, and over ten transformative years, he became more than a figurehead; he became the heart and soul of the Hall itself. His leadership was defined by grace, thoughtfulness, and quiet innovation. Under his guidance, the Hall inducted over 50 new Hall of Famers and celebrated major milestones like the NHL‘s centennial and the Stanley Cup’s 125th anniversary. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, McDonald steered the Hall through closures and uncertainty with calm resolve and steady purpose.

What set Lanny McDonald apart wasn’t just the accolades, but the way he led. He listened more than he spoke. He modernized traditions without losing their meaning. Small changes like ensuring Selection Committee members sat in proper chairs spoke volumes about the kind of leader he was: attentive, humble, and deeply human.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Hockey Hall of Fame’s X post put it: “Ten years. Countless moments. One unforgettable leader. Today, we celebrate Lanny McDonald, who is retiring after a decade as Chair of the Board at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Lanny’s legacy goes far beyond the ice—his passion, humour, and devotion to the game have shaped the Hall and inspired hockey fans around the world.”

AD

Though his work was often behind the scenes, its impact was lasting and widely felt throughout the hockey community. As word of his retirement spread this June, the hockey world responded with a deep, quiet ache. While Mike Gartner will now take over the Chair position, there’s a sense that McDonald’s presence will linger, woven into the very walls of the Hall he helped shape. But for now, fans are disheartened.

Fans know the battles and the heart that made Lanny McDonald unforgettable

“Just don’t retire the stache!” That was just one of the many emotional reactions flooding in as fans learned that Lanny McDonald is officially stepping down as Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Board. After ten years on the Selection Committee, McDonald took the reins in 2015 and led with vision and heart. In his decade-long tenure, he oversaw the induction of over 50 Honored Members. Even the little things, like upgrading uncomfortable folding chairs for committee members, spoke volumes about the way he led. One more fan said it best: “Great job on all the choices.”

And the tributes didn’t stop there. McDonald was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992, followed by enshrinement in the Alberta Sports Hall (1993), Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame (2017), and a place in the Order of Hockey in Canada (2022). Most recently, in August 2023, he became a Stanley Cup trustee – an elite role reserved for the game’s most trusted stewards. As fans put it simply: “A truly decent person. Congrats Lanny.” Whether it was lifting a Cup or lifting the voices of others, Lanny McDonald has always played for something bigger than himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Living legend.” That’s how one fan summed it up, and it’s hard to disagree. Over a brilliant 16-year NHL career (from 1973 to 1989 ), Lanny McDonald built a legacy few could rival. Skating for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies, and ultimately the Calgary Flames, where he finally lifted the Stanley Cup, he racked up 500 goals and 1,006 points across 1,111 games. His 66-goal season in 1982–83 remains a franchise record. Yet McDonald’s true greatness went beyond the stats. Off the ice, he led with heart.

He earned the 1983 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship, and in 1988, he became the NHL’s very first King Clancy Trophy winner, honoring his humanitarian work and community leadership, especially with the Special Olympics. His impact reached far into junior hockey, too; in 2016, the WHL presented him with its Governor’s Award for lifetime contribution and influence. Whether scoring goals or serving others, McDonald’s career has always been about more than hockey—it’s been about character.

“Legendary Lanny!” one fan wrote. “Thank you, Lanny. All the best,” added another. And of course, because how could they not, someone said it loud and clear: “He’s still got the best moustache in the game.” But let’s be real, Lanny McDonald’s story isn’t just about highlights and hardware. It’s about what he fought through when no one was watching. In his NHL debut back in 1973, he picked up an assist… and a concussion that left him rattled. From that day forward, he wore a helmet long before it was common, putting safety before pride. Fast forward to Calgary, and the physical toll piled up: shoulder separations, knee trouble, muscle strains, even a dislocated thumb. And just when you think the battles were behind him, life threw him another curveball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In February 2024, Lanny went into cardiac arrest at the Calgary airport, fresh off attending the NHL All-Star Game. Most wouldn’t have made it. But thanks to bystanders and quick emergency care, he pulled through, underwent quadruple bypass surgery, got a pacemaker, and walked straight into weeks of painful recovery with fractured ribs and a healing sternum. Most would’ve hit pause. Lanny? He stayed involved with the Hockey Hall of Fame like nothing had changed. Because that’s who he is. Not just a Hall of Famer but a fighter, a survivor, and yes, the guy with the best damn mustache in hockey.