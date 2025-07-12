NHL GMs Overlook Community’s Backlash While Deciding Decentralized Draft’s Future

“I do think we’re doing everything to make it pretty cool,” NHL’s president of content and events, Steve Mayer, said about the 2025 decentralized draft. Yet, there was something about watching the tomorrow’s NHL stars staring at a screen while talking to the teams that had picked them that didn’t go down well with the fans. It didn’t really help when some GMs like Bill Zito seemed to be on the fence about the whole thing.

“It checks and balances,” Zito told FloridaHockeyNow on June 28. The Florida Panthers’ general manager elaborated on his statement, highlighting the perks of each format. However, his response was diplomatic, unlike the many fans who took to social media to blast the decentralized format that felt like a Zoom call. Unfortunately, Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson has more bad news for those fans.

“NHL GMs have now voted on re-centralizing the draft. While the league has yet to alert teams to the final results, it appears the majority have voted to keep it decentralized,” Robinson wrote about the GMs apparently going against the fans’ sentiment. “If that holds, what a miss,” added Robinson, hinting how the GMs have failed to read the room.

This story is developing…