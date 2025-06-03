NHL Stanley Cup Final 2025 Broadcasters: Full List of Commentators on TNT, CBC & More

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is here, and it’s got the kind of hype that could light up the whole hockey world. Florida Panthers, defending champs, versus the high-flying Edmonton Oilers in a rematch for the ages—this is the showdown every die-hard fan’s been waiting for. And if you’re not one of the lucky few packing into the rinks, you’re gonna want the next best thing: the full broadcast experience.

That means knowing exactly where to watch, who’s calling the action, and who’s breaking down the madness on the mic. Trust me, this year’s broadcast teams are stacked—legends in the booth, sharp minds at ice level, and pre-game hot takes that’ll have fans yelling at their screens.

No matter where you’re viewing from, the States or Canada, this line-up is incredible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

U.S. Broadcast Team (TNT / truTV / Max)

In the U.S., Turner Sports is running the show for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, and let me tell you, they’ve got the A-team on deck. The games are rolling out across TNT, truTV, and Max (yeah, that’s through the B/R Sports add-on if you’re streaming), and the commentary team is stacked with familiar voices that’ll feel like you’re sitting at the bar with your hockey crew.

At the play-by-play helm is Kenny Albert, the guy who provides the energy and precision like no other. His calls? Quick, crisp, and locked into the instant—Albert’s the genuine article when it comes to making every shot sound like a game-winning goal. Up in the color seats are Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher. Olczyk’s the coach’s eye for dissecting the play and noticing the little things, and Boucher provides the goalie’s insight, reading the game from the crease out. Between them, they’ve found the ideal mix of hockey acumen and narrative.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers May 24, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA The Florida Panthers celebrate the win against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250524_tdc_na2_050

Down at the ice level, Darren Pang and Jackie Redmond are where the action is, providing those raw, in-the-moment observations that make the people at home feel like they’re sitting in the glass. While this will be Redmond’s second Stanley Cup final as a reporter, Pang will be bringing in loads of experience, considering this will be her 15th appearance at the event. In the studio, Liam McHugh keeps it all moving, directing pregame, intermission, and postgame analysis on NHL on TNT with the same smooth pace fans are used to.

And yeah, the analysts? They’re all powerhouses. Wayne Gretzky—because who wouldn’t want The Great One doling out knowledge between periods? Paul Bissonnette, the fan favorite, standing at the ready with a hot take or a joke. Anson Carter’s bringing that player’s perspective, dissecting what happens in the trenches, and Henrik Lundqvist is bringing the soothing, steady opinion of a top-level goalie with a European flair. It’s a loaded lineup, and if you’re viewing from the States, this is the team shepherding you through the madness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canadian Broadcast Team (Sportsnet / CBC / TVA Sports)

Even north of the border, the action is just as hot. Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports (for the francophone fans) are handling the broadcasting duties, and they’ve assembled some serious broadcasting legends to call the games. Play-by-play is being done by Chris Cuthbert, and joining him will be former Stanley Cup winner Craig Simpson and reporter Gene Principe.

Meanwhile, Hockey Central‘s pre-game, intermission, and post-game shows will also have familiar faces as host Ron MacLean and David Amber will be joined by experts Kevin Bieksa, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, and Jennifer Botterill. It doesn’t get any better than this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Streaming Options for the NHL Stanley Cup Final 2025

Okay, suppose you’re not bound to a cable box anymore (who is anymore?), but you still want access to the action. No worries—this year’s streaming choices are plentiful. Stateside, you can stream all the games live on Max, but you will require the ad-free subscription to experience the full ride. If bundle options are more your thing, Sling TV and DirecTV are the way to go, with TNT, truTV, and TBS part of the package, so you won’t even miss a moment of the action.

For Canadian viewers, Sportsnet+ is your destination, with access to all the live games for the Stanley Cup Final. CBC and TVA Sports are broadcasting the games as well, so wherever you are viewing from, you’re in for all the action, all the hits, and all the overtime winners.