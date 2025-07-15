NHL Star Pens Heartfelt Note to Mourn Late Family Member’s Demise: “You Will Be Missed”

More often than not, attaining success at the highest level is only made possible by having a loving and supportive family by your side. For the hockey star Cam Atkinson, that’s exactly what happened. Despite being only 26 years old, the right winger has already played 14 NHL seasons with three different franchises. Goes without saying, he had the best fan an athlete can hope for standing by him every step of the way.

Atkinson’s grandma, Margaret “Marge” Robben, was quite a renowned face within the country’s hockey community. Especially for the Philadelphia Flyers, Marge became a sort of poster girl thanks to her sporting the team’s black and orange stripes after Cam was traded there from Columbus. That love for her grandson’s career spilled to Cam’s on-ice performance as well. But now, the star might need to look elsewhere for that kind of support in the future.

In a post on X on July 14, Atkinson shared the heartbreaking news that would make any hockey fan feel the blues. “My biggest fan from day one. Graham cracker you will be missed,” wrote Cam in his post with a photo of himself smiling broadly alongside Margaret, as he announced the passing of his grandma. “Have some wine with papa, I love you!!!” Atkinson seemed to find some solace in knowing that the elderly hockey fangirl wouldn’t be alone where she’s going.

In the attached image, Marge can be seen wearing the Flyers’ jersey with the back to her front, the exact way of donning the apparel that made her an instant hit with the Philadelphia clan four years ago. “Now the Flyers need to win the cup for Grandma Marge!” wrote one fan when the NHL star’s grandma’s image in the team’s stripes first hit social media. While that didn’t happen, and Atkinson also left for Toronto after two years in Philly, that didn’t in any way diminish her popularity.