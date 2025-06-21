NHL Trade: Andre Burakovsky Confirmed for Chicago Blackhawks Amidst Major Personal News

Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky and his partner Johanna Scortea were excited to share that they’re expecting their second child! On May 28, Burakovsky’s wife took to Instagram to share, “Can’t believe our little one is getting to be a big sister! 🥹 Baby #2 joins the family soon 🦋,” letting everyone know that their daughter Ella will soon have a sibling.

This heartfelt reveal, happening almost two years after Ella’s arrival in late 2023, adds another exciting chapter to their expanding family. The social media post featured some really heartfelt pictures, starting with the three of them just posing and smiling from ear to ear. So, there’s some big news about the NHL star.

On X, B/R Open Ice shared the trade details, stating, “Seattle Kraken has acquired Joe Veleno in exchange for Andre Burakovsky.” So, Seattle just made a trade, sending veteran winger Andre Burakovsky over to the Chicago Blackhawks. In return, they’re getting center Joe Veleno in a straight one-for-one deal. Burakovsky, who’s 30, decided to sign a five-year deal worth $27.5 million with Seattle back in July 2022. This contract comes with an average cap hit of $5.5 million for the next two seasons. The Kraken had a great season thanks to him, racking up 37 points with 10 goals and 27 assists over 79 games.

From Seattle’s point of view, trading Burakovsky for Veleno clears up their crowded group of veteran wingers and creates some useful cap space as they head into the offseason.

Kraken GM Jason Botterill highlighted Veleno’s youth and experience at just 25 years old, along with the salary savings, as key reasons for the decision. He mentioned, “Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago. In return, we’ve acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward.”

Chicago is bringing in a seasoned two-time Stanley Cup winner who’s ready to fit right into their top-six forward lineup. Burakovsky has racked up 387 points in 696 NHL games, bringing a mix of size, scoring ability, and playoff experience. Chicago is counting on these qualities to speed up their rebuild and strengthen their young core alongside Connor Bedard. But what about Veleno?

The player Chicago traded for Andre Burakovsky

Joe Veleno is a 25-year-old center from Canada. He was picked 30th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s a really versatile two-way player who’s played for a few NHL teams—Detroit, Chicago, and now Seattle.

During the 2024-25 season, he spent time with both the Red Wings and the Blackhawks, racking up 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) over 74 games, which included 7 points in his 18 games with Chicago. He’s locked in until 2025-26 on a two-year deal worth $4.55 million, which has a cap hit of $2.275 million, and then he’ll be an RFA.

In the trade that sent Andre Burakovsky to Chicago, the Kraken brought in Veleno to add some youth, depth, and cost certainty at center. For Seattle, he’s a budget-friendly choice for the bottom six, helping to balance the cap after getting rid of Burakovsky’s $5.5 million cap hit. Even though he hasn’t landed a top-six spot yet, his dependable play, excellent skating, and promise in the faceoff circle make him a valuable addition as Seattle works on its forward lineup.