9-Year-Old Canucks Fan Reveals Earnest Connor McDavid Dream Amid Ongoing NHL Trade

Right now, one of the biggest topics of the town in the NHL community is what’s in store for Connor McDavid‘s future. With no communication from the Oilers’ side about the star forward’s contract extension, the speculations only continue to grow. And that’s exactly what’s making young hockey connoisseurs from other camps dream big, even if that looks like a fool’s errand right now.

“We really haven’t talked to him at all about his contract,” said Edmonton’s general manager, Stan Bowman, on the state of things regarding Connor McDavid’s possible new contract with the franchise. And that left fans immediately scratching their heads. Does this mean the star is indeed looking for a new place to call home to continue his NHL career? Naturally, young fans, still unfamiliar with how the world works in reality, can’t help but hope to see McDavid donning their favorite colors for the next season.

NHL insider Dave Hall took to X on July 3 to note what makes his hockey-loving son brighten up amidst Connor McDavid’s uncertain future in Edmonton. “My 9-year-old son just told me that he hopes the Vancouver Canucks can sign Connor McDavid,” Hall shared in an amused tone. However, it seems like the youngster is already an adept hockey follower, for he suggests that McDavid alone isn’t enough to help the Canucks win the Cup next year.

Along with Connor, the boy believes that Vancouver should also find a way to get NHL’s all-time highest goalscorer, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby to come over from the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils should also be a fine addition to play alongside McDavid, Hall’s kid posits. However, Dave knows better. “This poor kid,” he wrote in his social media update, with an almost audible sigh.

