No Brad Marchand or Mitch Marner Confuses Team Canada Fans for 2026 Olympics Hockey Roster

Brad Marchand has really changed over the years, going from being known as a troublemaker to becoming one of the most well-rounded forwards in hockey. At 5’9″, he really shines around the net. With his quick hands and determined attitude, he tips pucks, creates rebounds, and sets a great example on both sides of the ice.

The former captain of the Boston Bruins played a key role in helping the team secure the Stanley Cup in 2011 and is one of the franchise’s all-time leaders in both goals and points. He’s definitely known for those intense playoff performances—he’s one of just two players to score five or more goals in multiple Finals series and has the record for the most career Stanley Cup Final goals among active players.

In contrast, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offense is spearheaded by the kinetic playmaker Mitch Marner. He was drafted fourth overall in 2015 and has been putting up impressive scoring numbers ever since. He hit 99 points in the 2022-23 season and is already over 100 points in the 2024-25 season. That’s quite an achievement, making him one of the few Leafs to reach 102 points as a right winger. He’s a talented two-way forward, known for his solid defensive skills and top-notch puck distribution, even being a Selke Trophy finalist for his efforts.

Both of them are really valuable players for their teams. So, there’s been this update on Team Canada’s Olympic roster that’s got everyone in the community talking and debating. On X, NHL insider Chris Johnston shared: “Team Canada names the first six players for the Milan Olympics: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Sam Reinhart, and Cale Makar.”

So, the confusion in the community happened because Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner weren’t included in the top 6 of their country’s Olympic team. They’ve really honed in on building a strong center and two-way depth, and having Reinhart on the team adds a nice balance of skill to complement the more dynamic forwards like McDavid and Crosby. On another note, having defenseman Makar on the team really highlights how crucial it is to have strong, puck-moving defense in international play.

The decision doesn’t completely eliminate Marchand or Marner from making the final roster—it just puts them a bit further back in the selection process that’s happening in stages. But how did the community react to this update?

Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner not making it on the list confused fans

A lot of quick reactions show confusion or disbelief that Brad Marchand wasn’t picked at first. One fan was like, “Marchand?” Some fans were just as surprised by Marner not being mentioned, with one comment saying, “Mitch Marner not named.” The fan highlights that Marner is the NHL’s highest-paid player, showing the gap they see between his contract and his exclusion, saying, “Marner highest paid player in the league and he’s not even a top 6 player on team Canada.”

But you know, unlike Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand has really stepped up in Florida’s playoff push, becoming a key clutch performer. When the Panthers faced off against the Maple Leafs, both players were on the ice, but Marchand definitely made a bigger impact on their opponents compared to Marner. The Florida star kept making waves in the Stanley Cup Final, leveling the series after Game 2 with an exciting shorthanded breakaway goal, and then sealing the deal with a double-overtime winner.

So, in Game 5, Marchand scored two goals, and one of them really blew the fans away. Many fans are saying that Marchand should get a spot even before more balanced players like Sam Reinhart. One comment put it simply: “Marchand over Reinhart. I know he’ll still be on the team just saying.” This fan expressed their annoyance, saying, “Brad Marchand robbed.”

The social media comments really show how fans feel: both Marchand and Marner are seen as top-tier players, and it seems like a big miss that they weren’t on the initial list—especially considering Canada’s deep talent pool.