No.1 Draft Pick Matthew Schaefer Makes Bold NY Islanders Confession Before NHL Debut

For top prospect Matthew Schaefer, the 2025 NHL draft meant a lot more than the chance to become the first No. 1 pick from the Erie Otters after Connor McDavid. It was a milestone his late mother never got to witness. “I wish she could be here in person, but I know she’s smiling down,” Schaefer said ahead of the draft. While the defenseman stuck a picture of his mother and his signature to the inside of his draft day suit, he probably never guessed how thoughtful the New York Islanders would be.

The Islanders made sure to honor his late mother, Jennifer Schaefer. The sweater that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman handed the 17-year-old had a lavender ribbon stitched on its chest, and the initials of his mother on the inside of the collar. Needless to say, the NHL team had made quite the initial impression on the hockey phenom from Canada. And guess what? Things only got better.

Recently, the defenseman suited up for the first time in full Islanders gear. “Hitting the ice,” wrote the NHL while posting snapshots of Matthew Schaefer from the Islanders Development Camp. That first practice impressed the rookie beyond his imagination. “I love this place, I just love this place. I could see myself being here for a long time. I want to be here forever,” Schaefer claimed in his bold confession.

